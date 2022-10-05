ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

'Suspicious Man' Arrested On Villanova University Campus

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Anthony Dimaio Photo Credit: Villanova University

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30 after police say he was walking around the Villanova University campus without permission and became combative with officers.

Anthony Dimaio, of Bryn Mawr, was released without having to post bail after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and other related offenses, Radnor Township police said.

He has also been issued a no-trespass order and is banned from University property, school officials said.

On Friday evening, Villanova University Public Safety received a report from a student about a suspicious man walking in one of the courtyards at the Commons.

He did not appear to be a student and was "having difficulty walking and maintaining his balance," police said.

Public Safety officers spotted the man near the Performing Arts Center and when they approached him, he became combative and was subsequently arrested, they said.

They had also recognized Dimaio from a similar report a few weeks earlier. He was inside Bartley during the day and was "acting erratically" as he tried to talk to a student, the public safety department said.

Anyone who sees DiMaio is asked to not engage with him and contact the public safety office at 610-519-4444.

Bryn Mawr, PA
Radnor Township, PA
