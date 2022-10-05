Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She’s Expecting ‘Miracle’ Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
US Magazine
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
During an October 5 interview with Good Morning America, the Million Dollar Baby star announced that she and her husband are expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” In a subsequent interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Swank said that she was “feeling great” in her second trimester. “I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that,” she explained. “But I’m feeling good right now.”
Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Daughter Taylor Knew Heather Rae Young Was Pregnant Before They Told Her
Tarek El Moussa said that his daughter Taylor figured out that Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the TV couple shared the news.
RELATED PEOPLE
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
Kate Hudson still ‘crying’ with son Ryder away at college: It’s ‘hard’
Kate Hudson admitted that she is still “crying” over her son Ryder starting college, one month after his departure. “It’s hard to even talk about,” the actress, 43, told “Access Hollywood” of her 18-year-old’s milestone on Wednesday. “I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast.” The “Almost Famous” star continued, ”He’s in the city. He’s, like, ready. That makes me so excited. I’m so excited for his future.” Despite her emotions, Hudson gushed, “When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin, that’s all I...
Peta Murgatroyd And Jason Lewis Reflect On Being The First Couple Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars returned with a bang. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is competing against her own mother, Heidi D’Amelio. Charli is partnered with returning pro, and fan favorite, Mark Ballas. The duo grabbed the highest score of the night. Shangela and his partner, Gleb Savchenko are the first male partners in […] The post Peta Murgatroyd And Jason Lewis Reflect On Being The First Couple Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
Hilary Swank Shares Exciting Pregnancy Announcement
The actress appeared on Good Morning America on Oct. 5 with a special announcement—she's pregnant with two bundles of joy!. Before Swank announced the news live on television, she explained, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time." She went on to share the exciting news,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
Hilary Swank Announces She’s Expecting Twins: ‘I Can’t Believe It’
“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time.”. Hilary Swank is an accomplished actress and now she’d ready to take on a new challenge: motherhood. The 48-year-old Million Dollar Baby star has shared that she and husband Philip Schneider are pregnant––and expecting twins!
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider’s Relationship Timeline: From Secret Romance to Gearing Up for Twins
They’re full of surprises! Four years after they secretly tied the knot, Hilary Swank announced that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner revealed during an October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
Kourtney Kardashian says she’s been co-sleeping with daughter Penelope for 10+ years
Yet another celebrity parent is getting real about still co-sleeping with their "big" kids, and honestly, it's so relatable. Even if you're not the kind of family that makes this a habit, it does seem like older kids make a habit of sneaking into your bed at night—and it's nice to hear other parents talk about it.
Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy
After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show
Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
‘Dream team’: Hilaria Baldwin shares first family photo with all seven of her children
Hilaria Baldwin has shared her first family photograph as a new mum of seven. The yoga instructor and author gave birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin on 22 September.The picture, posted to Instagram, shows the couple with their brood including newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, aged two, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and Carmen Gabriela, nine. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the picture. “What a Baldwinito dream team,” she wrote, before referencing Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland...
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School
"She loves the freedom that she now has," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE of daughter Jade Autumn brought about many changes for Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, but the new 9th grader is sailing through her first few weeks back in the classroom. The Food Network star told PEOPLE that Jade, 14, started her freshman year at a brand new school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum. "I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis says of...
Coco Austin claps back at criticism after her 6-year-old daughter took a bath in the kitchen sink
Unfortunately, part of sharing your life on social media means opening yourself (and your family) up to criticism from strangers on the internet. Though Coco Austin is no stranger to this dilemma, she is clapping back at those who are judging her for letting her 6-year-old daughter take a bath in the kitchen sink.
Motherly
New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0