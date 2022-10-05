Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist revives heated controller vs mouse & keyboard feud
A Reddit video explaining Call of Duty’s “rotational aim assist” sparked the age-old debate of controller versus mouse and keyboard. Aim assist is a tool that evens the playing field between console and PC players on FPS titles. Simply put, aim assist snaps the crosshair onto enemies while using a controller to compensate for its limited mobility compared to a keyboard and mouse.
Cloud9 Blaber wishes that “competition was better” in NA
North America hasn’t had the best luck at Worlds 2022 so far. We sat with Cloud9 jungler Blaber to ask about the level of competition in North America, and how that’s prepared him for playing at Worlds. It’s no secret that North America has had a rough go...
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
Two Games, Two Rings: How Shotzzy became esports’ biggest success story
Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has experienced the most meteoric rise in esports today, after scooping World Championships in both Halo and Call of Duty before he turned 21 – but what makes him such a special player? Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s Pizza Rolls for an exclusive episode with the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP.
Wild Hearts preview: A budding rival to the Monster Hunter series
Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has largely been unchallenged in a genre of its own for the last few generations but through a surprise partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, a new challenger in Wild Hearts is shaping up to be its most formidable rival yet. With a faster pace, more fluid combat systems, and unique gadgets to be constructed on the fly, you’ll quickly be hooked into the world of Azuma.
Forgotten Vanguard AR can actually dominate Warzone’s best SMGs
Looking for a weapon that can do it all in Warzone? Well, you might want to revisit an assault from Call of Duty: Vanguard that can operate like an SMG and do it all. It’s a few weeks at this point until Warzone 2 finally hits consoles and PCs alongside Modern Warfare 2, and fans of Warzone are trying to see it off with a bit of a bang.
Being Junker Queen: How Leah de Niese brought Overwatch 2’s “rough-as-guts Aussie” to life
Junker Queen has an unmistakable presence in Overwatch 2 and that’s by design as Australian-Sri Lankan actor Leah de Niese didn’t just want to bring “another standard hero” to the mix. From how she landed the life-changing role to a breakdown of the extensive voiceover process, the Queen of Junkertown herself provided a great deal of insight during our recent interview at PAX Australia.
The Jungle: T1 Will Choke in Groups?! | Worlds 2022 Preview
The Jungle’s cast of dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate preview the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage, discussing Cloud9’s chances against T1, and whether 100T can pull off a miracle run to knockouts. Will LCK stars Faker & T1 suffer a League shock against LCS pros Jensen &...
Overwatch 2 might be bringing Hanamura back as players demand its return
Blizzard developers previously hinted at the return of classic 2CP maps, yet Overwatch 2 players have especially expressed an interest in playing on Hanamura again. The vast majority of Overwatch maps entered the rotation for the recently released sequel. However, a select few Assault-based play spaces aren’t accessible in competitive and quick play matches.
WoW fans bash Blizzard for removing rare portraits in Dragonflight
WoW Dragonflight fans have bashed developer Blizzard Entertainment for removing the beloved rare character portraits in the MMO’s upcoming expansion. World of Warcraft’s UI is getting a major rehaul with the release of Dragonflight as Blizzard look to refresh the old-school look that WoW’s sported for over a decade now.
Apex Legends pro Mande grills Vantage’s sniper hitbox: “It’s so bad”
Apex Legends pro Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has grilled new release Vantage — but not for the traditional reasons. The sniper aficionado pointed out how “bad” the Legend’s Sniper’s Mark hitbox is, seemingly striking targets despite visibly missing. Vantage has been a contentious...
Pokemon Go trainers call for “favorite” Snorlax event to return
Pokemon Go fans have struggled with the difficulty of recent events in the mobile app, leaving many to reminisce about past events like the “Snoozing with Snorlax” celebration of 2019. Pokemon Go fans have had a difficult year while playing the mobile app. During the early spring, Community...
100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report
Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy. The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.
Cyberpunk mod replaces V with Edgerunners character Lucy
If Cyberpunk 2077 players want to try a build that turns V into Lucy from Edgerunners, a new mod can help expedite that process. One of the biggest draws of Cyberpunk 2077 is a player’s ability to customize the player character, V, and play in completely different styles. From a brawler to a netrunner build, there are lots of ways to play as V, with some fans modeling the character after famous action players.
Head of VCT Game Changers reveals “incredible” growth with players close to top level
Ashley Washington, Riot Games’ Product Manager for VCT EMEA Game Changers, spoke with Dexerto about tracking success for the tournament series. VCT EMEA Game Changers Series III concluded on October 2 with Guild X claiming the top spot on the podium. The team will represent the region, along with G2 Gozen, at the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship in Berlin in November.
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers: Start date, player predictions & more
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers is expected to be the next Ultimate Team promo once Road to the Knockouts wraps up. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 Rulebreakers, including its leaked start date and our best player predictions. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is off to a fast start, and EA...
Former G2 CEO Carlos suspended by Riot Games for breaking code of conduct
Riot Games announced on October 11 that it has suspended former G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodríguez for breaking rules under their code of conduct section in the LEC rulebook. The founder of the organization stepped down from his role in September. The Riot ruling outlined how Carlos was “celebrating”...
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
Meta Connect 2022: All new games revealed for Meta Quest 2
Meta Connect 2022 saw a huge number of games revealed for Meta Quest 2, as well as updates on existing ones. Here are all the games revealed at the event. Facebook parent company Meta hosted its Meta Connect event today, and while there was much to discuss the future of the “Metaverse”, there was plenty of time for some fun, too.
How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC
The default crosshair in Overwatch 2 does the trick, but a custom crosshair can give you an edge in battle. If you’re looking to change yours, read on, as our handy Overwatch 2 crosshair guide has everything you need to know on how to change your crosshair on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC.
