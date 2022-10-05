Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
live5news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down S Main Street
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say South Main Street near East Richardson Avenue is closed because of a crash. The department tweeted about the crash just after 8:10 p.m. Officers ask you to use alternative routes while they investigate. The details of the crash have not been released. This...
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning has reopened. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed after a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
live5news.com
78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on...
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
live5news.com
Coroner investigating bones, possible coffin found in Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of bones and what appears to be an old coffin in the Wando River Friday. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office received word Friday from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the recovery of several bones.
live5news.com
House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
live5news.com
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday that affected 24 units. Crews responded shortly after midnight to the Cedar Grove Apartments where a fire had been reported. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to see a three-story building on fire.
live5news.com
Troopers: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed while crossing street in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 17A near Clarksbranch Road about 3 miles south of Moncks Corner, according to Master Trooper James Miller.
live5news.com
1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
abcnews4.com
Two people transported to hospital after Wando Bridge crash on I-526 westbound
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) Three cars were involved in the collision and two were transported to the hospital via ambulance. One driver was issued a citation for following too closely. There is still heavy traffic on I-526 and the Ravenel Bridge, but all lanes are...
iheart.com
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck hit by a train Tuesday afternoon has died, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Charleston County Sheriff’s...
N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
counton2.com
Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
counton2.com
Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police receive more reports of break-ins in neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As police continue to search for who broke into at least ten cars in a neighborhood over the weekend, they are getting more reports of break-ins. Several people that live in the Indigo Palms say someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between...
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
abcnews4.com
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
