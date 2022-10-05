ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down S Main Street

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say South Main Street near East Richardson Avenue is closed because of a crash. The department tweeted about the crash just after 8:10 p.m. Officers ask you to use alternative routes while they investigate. The details of the crash have not been released. This...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning has reopened. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed after a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
live5news.com

Coroner investigating bones, possible coffin found in Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of bones and what appears to be an old coffin in the Wando River Friday. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office received word Friday from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the recovery of several bones.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday that affected 24 units. Crews responded shortly after midnight to the Cedar Grove Apartments where a fire had been reported. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to see a three-story building on fire.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck hit by a train Tuesday afternoon has died, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Charleston County Sheriff’s...
RAVENEL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
SHELDON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

