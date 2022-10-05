Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Friday night for criminal abuse of a child after an investigation into injuries the child had on September 7th. Hopkinsville Police say on September 7th 35-year-old Darryne Hurt struck a child under 12 years old causing large red welts to their neck, face, arms, and legs consistent with being hit with a belt.
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In North McPherson Avenue Murder Case
A trial date was set Wednesday morning for a Hopkinsville man charged with murder after a man’s body was found inside a home on North McPherson Avenue in March of this year. Lance Bowden was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on April 29th in connection to the death of 31-year old John Kellems of Beaver Dam.
whopam.com
Trial scheduled for North McPherson St. murder suspect
The suspect accused of murdering 31-year old John Michael Kellems at a home on North McPherson Avenue in March refused to leave his jail cell to appear in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning, but a trial date was still scheduled in his absence. The grand jury indictment for murder alleges...
wkdzradio.com
Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes
The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
WSMV
Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false. On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male. Majors told...
whopam.com
Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer
A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
Clarksville Crime Stoppers adds names to cold case list, urging the public to send tips to give families justice
On Wednesday, the Clarksville Montgomery Crime-Stoppers added two new names to their cold case list.
whopam.com
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
whvoradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
WBKO
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - One was arrested and one was injured after a wreck on South Main Street in Morgantown Wednesday night. Allison Clark, 22, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the wreck around 11 p.m. Taylor...
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
WBKO
Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam woman was charged after a investigation between the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Geneva Hicks was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
whvoradio.com
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
WSMV
Wilson officials provide update in Mya Fuller death investigation
Carley Gordon and Dan Thomas have the latest headlines from WSMV4. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
