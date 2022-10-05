Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Side table tips one quadrant to the side to display your books
I’ve somehow become semi-obsessed with finding the right kind of side table for my living room and my bedroom. There are a lot of existing ones out there that seem functional but don’t really add much to the aesthetic I’m going for. I’ve written a lot about the really interesting ones that we see but most of them are just concepts at this point so I won’t be able to add any of them to my apartment anytime soon. I’m adding this new one to my list.
yankodesign.com
Gatorade launches a smart-bottle that lets you track your daily hydration levels
“It’s the world’s first smart squeeze bottle”, the company says. Dubbed the Smart Gx Bottle, this one-of-a-kind smart drinking vessel leverages the power of decades of data from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to help athletes stay hydrated. It provides daily hydration recommendations and tracking capabilities with a light-up cap that reminds athletes of their daily recommended hydration goals and their progress in real-time.
Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look
A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
MotorAuthority
Everrati adds wide-body Porsche 911 convertible to growing fleet of EV conversions
Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. But rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires is a must.
yankodesign.com
Collapsible trivet with a magnetic design sticks to the bottom of your saucepans for added convenience
With a design that brings a fair bit of convenience to the dinner table, Niels Kjeldsen’s Folding Trivet uses a live-hinge folding plastic design that opens up to form a fan-shaped trivet design. However, in a clever twist, the trivet’s design also features magnets that stick to the bottom of stainless steel and cast iron saucepans, so you can move utensils around a table without having to shift the trivet. Who’d have thought such a small detail could sole such a unique problem that everyone faces but nobody gives a second glance?!
5 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Concepts Show Just How Versatile The New EV Can Be
Volkswagen's conquest for EV supremacy has seen it release an avalanche of cool-looking EVs and concepts. One of the most interesting has to be the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, a retro throwback to VW buses of old, but with a massive dose of tech and eco-friendly features. While the American market gets ready for its very own elongated version of this EV bus, Volkswagen has already begun experimenting with different versions, including a handy pickup truck. Now Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a series of near-production-ready ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo concept vehicles that show just how versatile this EV can be.
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
Porsche’s Upgraded Configurator Will Let Some Customers Order Cars Online
PorscheAn enhanced online configurator is making it easier to build, and even order, your dream Porsche without having to leave your house.
yankodesign.com
Wild Stool Invites nature into your space to make you feel relaxed
Nature helps us feel relaxed and calm. We enjoy being immersed in nature and taking in Mother Earth’s beauty. For most of us, however, living in the wild is not a realistic option, but we can find a creative way to live with nature. The most common and simplest way to incorporate the natural world into our daily lives is to bring plants into our space. Having indoor plants not only improves the overall appearance of a room but also boosts moods, increases creativity, and reduces stress, especially when presented in a unique and interesting way.
yankodesign.com
Sustainably tinkered Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro offer irresistible photography and battery to back it up through the day
I’d be blunt in accepting that unconventional gimmicks in a new phone launch don’t impress me much. However, on the heels of Apple’s unrealistic software-hardware integration to make little changes deliver drastic fan-favorite results; Google has left me floored with the launch of the redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the Made by Google event – both in terms of quality and price.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 LEGO creations that LEGO lovers should definitely try building at home
Remember when we spent our summer vacations and free time after school fiddling around with LEGO blocks, and sometimes painfully stepping on them with our feet? Fun times, right? But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you to drool and go gaga over!
yankodesign.com
Google Pixel Tablet design is aiming for a completely different market
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now out, along with the much-awaited Pixel Watch. These devices have been expected for months now since they were first confirmed in May, and they signify an important shift in Google’s public marketing strategy. While the tech giant previously focused on what it was really good at, such as the hardware and the software, a large part of the rhetoric around Google’s new products touch on their designs, colors, materials, and even their sustainability aspects. Although it isn’t expected to arrive until next year, that same focus seems to already be ready for the Pixel Tablet. And based on the company’s not-so-subtle wording, it’s going to be a very different tablet from the kind that Apple and Samsung have been selling for years.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
yankodesign.com
This compact food pod keeps your meal at its perfect temperature anywhere you go
Whether we plan on eating at the office, having a meal outdoors, or sharing food at a friend’s house, we’ve all come across the joys and sorrows of moving food from one place to another. Extra care has to be taken that the food doesn’t spoil while also retaining its ideal temperature, be it hot or cold. Spilling food, especially sauces, is a huge disaster, and it happens too often to be called an accident. Containers that can prevent all these mishaps from happening do exist, but, more often than not, you pay for that with their bulky and heavy bodies. What should be an enjoyable meal can turn into a hellish preparation, which is why The Pod almost feels like a miracle, carefully carrying your favorite food inside, ready to be enjoyed at its best, anytime.
yankodesign.com
Purific humidifier and air purifier concept hits all the right notes
There has been a great deal of interest and concern in the quality of the air we breathe, especially indoors and at home. This has led to a rise in the sales of air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers, as well as a burst in creativity in their designs. Most appliances of this kind stand on the floor or over tables, often as cylindrical or boxy towers. That’s not the only way to design an air purifier, of course, and plenty of concept designs have popped up to push those boundaries. One, in particular, is quite intriguing because it combines the ideas that designers love into an attractive package that can stick to your wall or stand anywhere in your room.
techeblog.com
Asira Design Will Transform Your Ford Mustang Into a Carbon Fiber Muscle Car with 825HP
While not as flashy as Galpin’s 7-Eleven Model 711 Ford Mustang, Asira Design’s rebodied carbon fiber Ford Mustang is definitely more stealthy. The exterior boasts hand-crafted exposed carbon fiber panels that have been designed with performance in mind, including its integrated rear spoiler and splitter showcasing the exhaust pipes.
yankodesign.com
Floating greenhouse design is a solar-powered, affordable desalination system
When you live in a country where water shortage is not a problem, you can sometimes take for granted what is such a common necessity for your society. But there are countries where access to clean water is a major issue, contributing to various health and societal problems for certain people. So the world definitely needs more projects that will create easier and more accessible ways to produce clean, drinkable water. They get bonus points if they are able to create a sustainable solution for this as well.
yankodesign.com
Yeedi Vac Station Review: Keeping Your Hands Clean
Powerful 3,000Pa vacuum makes short work of most floor types. Self-emptying dust bin reduces risks of exposure to dust and bacteria. Hands-free vacuuming doesn't get easier than the Yeedi Vac Station, but you'll have to consider if its mopping feature is worth the hassle. Houses today are filled with Internet-connected...
yankodesign.com
This beautiful family home is in the Czech countryside is clad in cork
Atelier SAD and interior designer Iveta Zachariášová designed a family home in Rašovka, Czech Republic. It is located at the foot of the Ještěd Ridge, which overlooks the Bohemian Paradise Protected Landscape Area. The rural home is clad in cork – a material chosen for its weather-resistant and thermal properties.
yankodesign.com
The Atari VR Headset brings back the nostalgia of old-school gaming in a new immersive avatar
Personally, VR feels more like the future of gaming than consoles do. Imagine being immersed in a game, not because of the graphics, but because the game absolutely surrounds you, involving all your senses. No console can match that… and it’s a shame that so many consoles and game companies haven’t lived long enough to see that future. In an alternate universe, however, this Atari VR Headset is the perfect piece of gear to relive absolute classics like Space Invaders, Unreal Tournament, and Rollercoaster Tycoon. Designed by SF-based Transparent House and Eduard Zhikharev, the Atari VR headset helps the once-unbeatable mammoth of games relive its glorious past. The VR headset sports a familiar design that most enthusiasts would instantly recognize, and comes equipped with sensors, cameras, and even headphones, to help immerse you in the game.
