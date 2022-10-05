Whether we plan on eating at the office, having a meal outdoors, or sharing food at a friend’s house, we’ve all come across the joys and sorrows of moving food from one place to another. Extra care has to be taken that the food doesn’t spoil while also retaining its ideal temperature, be it hot or cold. Spilling food, especially sauces, is a huge disaster, and it happens too often to be called an accident. Containers that can prevent all these mishaps from happening do exist, but, more often than not, you pay for that with their bulky and heavy bodies. What should be an enjoyable meal can turn into a hellish preparation, which is why The Pod almost feels like a miracle, carefully carrying your favorite food inside, ready to be enjoyed at its best, anytime.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO