‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display may close after neighbor complains

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
The family whose Halloween decorations turned their lives upside down after going viral are now trying to come to an agreement to keep the decor hanging around.

The display includes a figure of “Stranger Things” character Max Mayfield suspended mid-air as the actress, Sadie Sink, did on the popular Netflix show.

The floating mannequin has many wondering how it was done without apparent strings or supports.

A video of the display has had more than 14 million views on TikTok.

Aubrey Appel, whose family put up the “Stranger Things” tribute, told WLS they thought everyone was fine with the display, but since it went viral, a neighbor has complained because the neighborhood has had so much attention.

Appel said the neighbor claims the display is endangering children in the community and making houses the targets of potential home invasions, WLS reported.

Over the weekend, the family, which runs the Facebook page, HorrorProps, said they were going to tear the display down, but now are working with leaders in Plainfield, Illinois, to come up with a way to potentially keep the display alive. However, they’ve asked that people stay away, for now, to “let the dust settle,” WMAQ reported.

David Appel said his family has been working on the display for months, and along with the tribute to “Stranger Things,” they’ve included references to the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises, as well as Pennywise from “It.”

The Appels said they do the displays for free to entertain the neighborhood, WMAQ reported.

