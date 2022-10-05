Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches
The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
teslarati.com
Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.
Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
U.S. steps away from flagship lithium project with Berkshire
Oct 5 (Reuters) - In a February meeting with mining executives, President Joe Biden laid out an aggressive goal for the United States to produce more of its own minerals for the electric vehicle revolution in ways that respected the environment.
'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa
For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
Comments / 0