Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Washington — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of...
Activist exiled from Honduras lives in home with others fighting for human rights
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Dalila Argueta doesn’t stop moving from one side to another. She acts as the perfect hostess, although she has only been in her new home for a short time: the Basoa Defenders’ House, a community and self-managed space built a few months ago some 25 miles from Bilbao, in northern Spain.
Biden’s nuclear ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
Washington — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
