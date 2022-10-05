ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

Washington — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of...
Activist exiled from Honduras lives in home with others fighting for human rights

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Dalila Argueta doesn’t stop moving from one side to another. She acts as the perfect hostess, although she has only been in her new home for a short time: the Basoa Defenders’ House, a community and self-managed space built a few months ago some 25 miles from Bilbao, in northern Spain.
