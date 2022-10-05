ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame back in top 20 of Josh Pate's power ratings

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
If you’re a college football fan and are unfamiliar with the work of Josh Pate then do yourself an immediate favor and become familiar. In a world of screaming, yelling, and forced debate, Pate is a breath of fresh air that can deliver a well thought-out point without having to put on a sideshow in order to do so.

You can check out his YouTube page here as his regular podcast is the best of any national college football show/podcast I’ve heard and he just announced that he’s locked up a new deal with CBS/247Sports so that is good news for college football fans everywhere.

Pate releases his JP Poll each week which is done entirely by a formula and not by the old “eye-test” or anything of the sort. That’s why sometimes teams with a few losses are ranked ahead of unbeaten squads and until these formulas can account for teams that just seemingly know how to execute late and those who don’t, I’ll have some reservations.

When looking at this look at with the question in mind “who would be favored if they met tomorrow?” and they’ll probably make a lot more sense.

With that in mind here is the top-20 in the JP Poll rankings this week.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
 Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY NETWORK
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

