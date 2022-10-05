Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Valley Breeze
Patricia D. Canestrari – Cumberland
Patricia D. (Schram) Canestrari, 82, of Cumberland and formerly of North Smithfield, died Oct. 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Denny Canestrari whom she married May 28, 1960. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Doris (Gosselin) Schram.
Valley Breeze
Robert K. Bowen – Millville, Mass.
Robert K. Bowen, 85, of Millville, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, peacefully at home. He is the beloved husband for 62 years of Ellen A. (Ethier) Bowen and the loving father of Dianne M. Moakley and her late husband, John, of Millville, Mass., Daniel R. Bowen and his wife, Helena, of Richmond, R.I., Erin A. Jacobs and her husband, Mark, of Narragansett, R.I., and Patrick M. Bowen of Millville, Mass. He leaves his cherished 7 grandchildren, Emily Goodwin and her husband, Gabriel, Andrew Dulac, Michael Moakley, Samantha Bowen, Meghan Jacobs, Tyler Jacobs and Margaret Bowen, and his 5 great-grandchildren, Rachel Dulac, Wyatt Goodwin, Ethan Goodwin, Kali Bowen-Robinson, and Maximus Bowen-Robinson. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 26, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Gertrude (Conway) Bowen. He is the brother of the late Michael Bowen Jr. Sister Margaret Bowen SSJ, Gertrude Rumberger and Tommy Bowen. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
Valley Breeze
Car wash set for this Sunday
LINCOLN – Lucas Webber, of Albion Troop 711, will be holding a car wash fundraiser to help fund his Eagle Scout project on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hunter Insurance, 389 Old River Road. The car wash costs $5 per car. Webber’s Eagle Scout...
ABC6.com
Residents say Providence’s ‘Peeping Tom’ has been an ongoing issue
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Residents of Providence’s East Side say “Peeping Toms” are nothing new in their area. Djefte Paul, a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority driver, was charged this week with with two counts of disorderly conduct. Paul, 33, is connected to two incidents this...
Valley Breeze
Eternal giver Jeanne Michon is grand marshal of Autumnfest 2022
WOONSOCKET – Jeanne Michon was one of seven children who lived in a small home in Woonsocket. Her mother stayed home to take care of them while her father went to work. “We didn’t know we were poor,” said Michon.
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield Library announces programs
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library is accepting registrations for the following programs. • Treat and Paint will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 9-14. Participants will paint a Halloween black cat.
Valley Breeze
St. Agatha Seniors list events, winners
WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha’s Senior Group announces the following events. A trip to Encore Boston Harbor will be held on Nov. 14. The bus will leave at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $35, payable to St Agatha’s Senior Citizens. Attendees will receive a casino bonus of $20. Slot play on arrival.
Valley Breeze
R.I. Philharmonic opens season Oct. 15
EAST PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School will hold its 2022-2023 season premiere on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. An open rehearsal featuring conductor Tania Miller and cellist Sterling Elliot will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
Crews respond to rollover crash in Portsmouth
The crash caused a fire hydrant to launch approximately 200 feet in down the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
Controversial Providence bike lane trial coming to an end
Rhode Islanders have until Sunday to chime in on the controversial Hope Street bike lane trial.
Valley Breeze
Pinto: Bewitched event is a great addition for Lincoln
I would like to thank all those involved in the Bewitched and Bedazzled event at Chase Farm in Lincoln last Saturday. Despite the drizzly weather, I saw many adults and children thoroughly enjoying themselves – many in festive costumes. What a wonderful way to show what a tremendous town we live in! Kudos to Kathy Hartley and Hearthside’s army of volunteers, the Department of Public Works, and the town administrator who made this a memorable experience.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland will get updated property photos as part of revaluation
CUMBERLAND – Many of the photos used to depict properties in Cumberland are approaching 20 years old, and the town will now be updating those pictures to show any substantial improvements made to properties. Tax Assessor Albert Wylie told the Town Council at a Sept. 21 meeting that a...
New Route 138 extension off Pell Bridge in Newport opens
Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
7 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway following a house fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland Land Trust hosts 'Odyssey at Burlingame'
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Land Trust will host an “Odyssey at Burlingame,” at 215 Nate Whipple Highway, Route 120, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, on a self-guided tour. Your adventure will take you over a 224-foot boardwalk and bridge trail that was built...
johnstonsunrise.net
Debra Coppola to be honored at Copperfield’s ‘special event’ in Johnston
On Friday night, Oct. 14, Copperfield’s Burger & Beer, possibly Rhode Island’s hottest night spot, located at 678 Killingly St. in Johnston, is having a “Special Event” and paying tribute to Debra Coppola, lead vocalist for the band 2nd To None. Copperfield’s will be dedicating and...
