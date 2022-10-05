Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets
COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD) — South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and […]
actionnews5.com
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants to Appear on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible
Are you a fan of the Food Network like me? If so, then you may or may not have heard of the show Restaurant: Impossible. Talk about entertainment! The show stars Food Network superstar, Chef Robert Irvine, as he takes on restaurants around the country in need of some help. He fixes failing restaurants on the verge of closing and helps them revamp their menu, customer service, management, and more. Well, if you ever wanted to make an appearance on the show, now might be your time.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it is a great travel destinations. Beside the beautiful beaches, South Carolina is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you are craving, you will definitely find it here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
actionnews5.com
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger. Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd. Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born...
4 Stunning Beaches in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful state in the country, and if you have visited it at least once, then you can absolutely confirm this. If you are lucky to live here, then there is no point in explaining how stunning the beaches. And if you are looking for new places to explore, there is a list of four absolutely amazing beaches in South Carolina.
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
New Episode, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders
It’s episode 77 of my true crime podcast, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders. Trials looming and is anyone dealing? My co-host Seton Tucker and I have been following all the cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh and his family for over a year. The Murdaugh family is a legal dynasty in the low country of […]
$29M home in NC has 2-story waterfall, Hobbit hole
LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Touted as the most expensive home in the Carolinas, the Lazy Bear Lodge is a $29,750,000 estate perched in the Blue Ridge Mountains and comes complete with a guest Hobbit hole of its own. According to a listing from Premier Sotheby’s Realty, the Linville Ridge, North Carolina, property was originally built […]
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Tops The Best Small Cities of 2022 List
CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.
WYFF4.com
'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
Thousands of starfish wash ashore on Folly Beach after Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Visitors who ventured out to Folly Beach in the days after Hurricane Ian were met with a surprising sight on the sand. Users took to social media over the weekend to share photos and videos of thousands of stranded starfish scattered along the shore. According to the South Carolina Department of […]
actionnews5.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
