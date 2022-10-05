ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GUIDE: What to know about Kansas, Missouri midterm elections

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hSml_0iN2M3xj00

Election day is rapidly approaching, and Kansas and Missouri voters are preparing to cast their ballots in the midterms on Nov. 8.

KSHB 41 News is looking ahead to keep you in the loop on when to register, how to vote and what to expect on the ballot.

Kansas

The deadline to register to vote for the election in Kansas is Oct. 18.

All Kansas voters are eligible to request a mail-in ballot and must do so by Oct. 26. Advanced voting will take place from Oct. 19 to Nov. 7.

The Johnson County BAR Association is hosting a Kansas gubernatorial debate between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Wednesday. The debate is being held in Johnson County and will air on Kansas City PBS.

Libertarian candidate for governor Seth Cordell and Sen. Dennis Pyle, an independent challenger, will not participate in the debate, because they did not meet the debate's eligibility requirement of polling at least 7%.

Polls from FiveThirtyEight show the race for Kansas governor is close, with Kelly and Schmidt polling in the 40-50% range. Pyle is polling at 2-3% in the race.

In the Kansas race for governor, Democrats have booked $5 million in ad spending, while Republicans are just behind with $4.8 million, according to a Sept. 29 article from NBC News .

Matt Harris, an assistant professor of political science at Park University in Parkville, Missouri, said Kansas voters are prioritizing the economy, inflation and reproductive rights in this election.

He also said the topic of COVID-19 response could be front-and-center in Wednesday's debate.

"Thinking of the mindset in March 2020, when those decisions were made, and then how do voters view that now?" Harris said. "I think it was even Joe Biden said that the pandemic's over. So how do people view those decisions in retrospect?"

In the Senate race, Republican incumbent Jerry Moran will be challenged by Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas.

You can search your Kansas voter registration information online .

Missouri

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 12.

A photo ID law signed in June requires voters to show a photo ID while casting their ballot. A Cole County judge is weighing lawsuits filed last month over the law, which claim that the law "burdens" the right to vote and serves no purpose.

The law also limits absentee voting eligibility to individuals who are not present on election day, unable to vote in-person due to an illness or disability, employed by an election authority, or have a religious practice requiring them to vote absentee. The last day Missouri voters are able to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 26, and the ballots must be mailed in on Nov. 8 or sooner.

In the Missouri senate election, voters will decide between Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican candidate, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

Missouri voters will also be deciding whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

If you are a Missouri voter, you can learn about where to find your polling location online .

Comments / 2

Related
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO
showmeprogress.com

That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Absentee Voting#Election State#Pbs#Democrats#Republicans#Nbc News#Park University
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas bird hunting forecast shows heavy drought impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released its 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Hunting Forecast. Breeding population data was gathered for the forecast on pheasants, quail and prairie chickens. This data was collected during late summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail, which quantify both adults and chicks observed. The […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC says Missouri drivers are among the most likely in the nation to collide with wildlife

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says the upcoming fall months mean drivers are more likely to collide with wildlife. “Due to increased wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads,” The Department said. “The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy