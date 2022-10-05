Read full article on original website
Essence
Meta Is Implementing A Hiring Freeze–What Does This Signal About Big Tech?
Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he aims to ‘plan somewhat conservatively’ and will ‘further restructure' the big tech company. Companies around the world are bracing themselves for a looming recession and have subsequently taken steps to cut costs. It looks like Meta is no exception.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
