Ellsworth, ME

wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city

WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
WATERVILLE, ME
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community mourns loss of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
ORRINGTON, ME
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman

According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash

If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
BURNHAM, ME
wgan.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
94.3 WCYY

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME

