With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO