wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns
In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
WGME
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
wabi.tv
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Ride ‘The Pumpkin Express’ With Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine is here. Crisp days, football, fall foliage, and of course, pumpkins! Best of all, there is no shortage of things to do all across Maine during the fall season. It is time to pick a pumpkin, hop aboard the train in...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman
According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
wgan.com
Couple found dead in Orrington home
Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
WMTW
Testimony to begin in trial of Maine mother accused of killing young child
BELFAST, Maine — Opening statements are expected Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen. The first witnesses will be called when opening statements are done. The 36-year-old from Stockton Springs is accused of killing her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, in June of 2021. She...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
