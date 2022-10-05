Read full article on original website
Frank Sweeney
3d ago
Mr. Heroux what would you have done differently regarding Hernandez? Maybe stayed in his cell with him?? Just wondering. More politics using someone else’s tragedy! If someone chooses to harm themselves sooner or later they will succeed. 🤨
Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago
psst the other reason for so many suicides in our area is bc of DRUG USE. these people get locked up and they start withdrawing they get desperate. It's not Hodgsons fault. C'mon now
Kevin Harrington
3d ago
the question should be why was the admission to BSH not pushed, clearly this inmate had potential to do bad things, not just to other people.
capeandislands.org
Murder suspect Howe, dead after two days in jail, belonged in psychiatric hospital, Cyr says
State Sen. Julian Cyr says he is looking into the events leading up to the death of murder suspect Adam Howe at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Howe was charged with the murder of his mother, Susan Howe of Truro, on Friday. Two days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in an apparent suicide.
Bristol County Sheriff: People Should ‘Applaud’ New Bedford Jail Staff
NEW BEDFORD — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has spoken out against criticism he has received in the wake of the death of Adam Howe, who died by apparent suicide at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday. In an interview on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight program Wednesday,...
Bristol County sheriff, challenger at odds over inmate suicide death
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is coming under fire from his political rival after a Cape Cod man, accused of killing his mother, died by suicide in a New Bedford jail last week.
