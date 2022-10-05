ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Frank Sweeney
3d ago

Mr. Heroux what would you have done differently regarding Hernandez? Maybe stayed in his cell with him?? Just wondering. More politics using someone else’s tragedy! If someone chooses to harm themselves sooner or later they will succeed. 🤨

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

psst the other reason for so many suicides in our area is bc of DRUG USE. these people get locked up and they start withdrawing they get desperate. It's not Hodgsons fault. C'mon now

Kevin Harrington
3d ago

the question should be why was the admission to BSH not pushed, clearly this inmate had potential to do bad things, not just to other people.

