Myakka City, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Disaster recovery center opens in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
NORTH PORT, FL
usf.edu

Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service. Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County reopens parks and beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department. It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness. Monday through Thursday concerned...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and several local partners will be hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. The event will be held Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
BRADENTON, FL
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE

