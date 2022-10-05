Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster recovery center opens in North Port
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
usf.edu
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
DeSantis: 2 more disaster recovery centers to open in Sarasota, Fort Myers
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Two more disaster recovery centers are coming to Florida to connect people with the resources they need to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new centers on Thursday at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, which just had its power restored. One...
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
Peace River Village residents wait for flood waters to recede before cleanup begins
From his home, Richard Hatchett has a great view of the flooding at Peace River Village Mobile Home Park.
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service. Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department. It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness. Monday through Thursday concerned...
Mysuncoast.com
Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and several local partners will be hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. The event will be held Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical...
Northern Sarasota County schools reopen Monday, other schools plan for 1 week after
SARASOTA, Fla — After more than a week of disruption from Hurricane Ian, classes will resume for some in Sarasota County. But the aftermath is forcing schools to the county's south to remain closed. The district announced Tuesday it's planning to open in phases. Schools located north of Taylor...
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
Farm in Myakka City damaged in hurricane and in need of help
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. For one farm in Myakka City, it’s been a challenge. The couple who owns and operates Myakka Trail Rides farm lost some animals in the flood waters and a lot of their farm was damaged.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County offers living space for those in need after hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County has opened a short-term shared living space at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian. Cots, water and meals will be provided. Space is limited. If you choose to go to the shelter,...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Comments / 0