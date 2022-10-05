PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction worker is dead after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bucket truck on the Parkway East Friday morning. State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket and sent the man falling to the trail down below. At this point, state police continue to investigate but say other agencies like OSHA are getting involved as well. According to state police, it was around 3:15 Friday morning when the man, identified as 41-year-old Derek Cronk, fell out of the bucket. It happened on the outbound Parkway East near the Oakland exit. Troopers say the left lane...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO