ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 9

Everett Lee Miller Jr.
3d ago

everyone of these businesses should loose total business license and be forced to never work in this trade again. they know it is deceptive and illegal activities.

Reply
4
Related
abc27 News

Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Dover, PA
City
Mount Pocono, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

13 Pa. businesses charged in 'car title washing ring'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thirteen Pennsylvania businesses and 19 people are facing charges in what officials called a "car title washing ring." Those charged are accused of coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT to bypass rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states like New Jersey and Massachusetts or to make stolen vehicles look legitimate for resale or export, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said."These defendants used their positions and knowledge of PennDOT requirements to defraud state and federal authorities, hide stolen vehicles, and put unsuspecting drivers at risk," said Attorney General Josh...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police handling investigation into death of worker on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction worker is dead after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bucket truck on the Parkway East Friday morning.   State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket and sent the man falling to the trail down below. At this point, state police continue to investigate but say other agencies like OSHA are getting involved as well. According to state police, it was around 3:15 Friday morning when the man, identified as 41-year-old Derek Cronk, fell out of the bucket. It happened on the outbound Parkway East near the Oakland exit. Troopers say the left lane...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Salazar
WOLF

Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms

PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
UNION COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Commercial Bribery#N G Towing
erienewsnow.com

More Firearm Purchase Denials Referred to Law Enforcement

Newly released data from Pennsylvania State Police shows more firearm purchase denials during the third quarter of 2022 were referred to law enforcement than the same time period last year. From July 1 through Sept. 30, background checks through Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) totaled 285,980. Here's a look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outdoor Life

Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy