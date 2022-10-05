Read full article on original website
Everett Lee Miller Jr.
3d ago
everyone of these businesses should loose total business license and be forced to never work in this trade again. they know it is deceptive and illegal activities.
Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
Pa. State Police seize 2k pounds of drugs in 3rd quarter of 2022
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.
skooknews.com
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WOLF
DEP and partners call on PA residents to 'Pick Up Pennsylvania' this fall
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) partnered with local leaders in Luzerne Borough in a litter cleanup on Toby Creek and called on all Pennsylvanians to join in the “Pick Up Pennsylvania” statewide fall campaign to clean up their community. The Pick...
Pennsylvania State Police handling investigation into death of worker on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction worker is dead after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bucket truck on the Parkway East Friday morning. State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket and sent the man falling to the trail down below. At this point, state police continue to investigate but say other agencies like OSHA are getting involved as well. According to state police, it was around 3:15 Friday morning when the man, identified as 41-year-old Derek Cronk, fell out of the bucket. It happened on the outbound Parkway East near the Oakland exit. Troopers say the left lane...
WOLF
Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms
PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office
A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Imprisons its Residents at Almost Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment...
Gas station shooter sentenced to probation
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced for his role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in Hanover Township more than t
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law
A behind-the-scenes look at how Spotlight PA found Pennsylvania workers who were fired or demoted over medical marijuana. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about a failed drug test. After a drug screening indicated he had used marijuana, Philadelphia Gas Works employee...
Pa. State Police seized 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of meth in third quarter of 2022, stats show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs across the commonwealth during the third quarter of 2022, according to statistics released Friday. Troopers...
erienewsnow.com
More Firearm Purchase Denials Referred to Law Enforcement
Newly released data from Pennsylvania State Police shows more firearm purchase denials during the third quarter of 2022 were referred to law enforcement than the same time period last year. From July 1 through Sept. 30, background checks through Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) totaled 285,980. Here's a look at...
Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
