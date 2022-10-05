Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Road Roundup
City of Lakewood announcement. This week a contractor performed emergency repairs on 112th Street SW between Holden Road SW and Butte Drive SW to improve the roadway. Due to the high traffic volume from the Washington Boulevard SW detour the roadway deteriorated, needing to be patched. The city authorized an emergency contract to fix the road.
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Closure October 10-14, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. Starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, Puyallup Public Works contractors will be repairing and restoring a section of Shaw Road between Manorwood Dr and 33rd Ave SE. Both north and southbound lanes near that section will be closed through Friday, October 14 (weather permitting). Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Detour signs will be posted throughout the closure. Please see the attached detour route map. Since Shaw is a major connection point for commuters, we encourage all drivers to use other routes that week.
Chronicle
WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5
The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myeverettnews.com
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month
A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
The Suburban Times
Shred Event October 8
Pierce County social media post. A shred event (Pierce County Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, 4812 196th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387) is coming to Spanaway this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full! Only documents containing sensitive information, such as bank account or social security numbers, need to be shredded. Find additional events at http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Shred.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Seeks Technical Support for Tacoma’s Small and Micro-Businesses
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – In ongoing efforts to address the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 and pre-existing structural barriers faced by Tacoma’s small and micro-businesses, the City of Tacoma has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for strategic partners who can provide culturally competent technical assistance to enhance outcomes in three core areas: financial literacy, credit repair, and digital literacy. This technical assistance should be structured to take businesses to a more expert level of understanding than cohort-based programs or training modules provided by local and regional providers.
Man injured in Lynnwood duplex fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man was injured in a fire at a duplex in Lynnwood Thursday night. The South County Fire Department (SCFD) responded to the fire just after 6:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of 176th Place Southwest. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
The Suburban Times
S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager October 7 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) October 7 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 10 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Oct. 10 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KING-5
A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"
TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett
Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
The Suburban Times
Friends of the Library Book Sale
City of Puyallup announcement. Find a great book at an even greater price! From 10 am – 4pm on Saturday, October 22nd the Friends of the Library will have an assortment of books and DVDs for sale. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund library programs and activities. C’mon down, bargain hunters!
The Suburban Times
Comment now on County safe parking proposal
Pierce County announcement. On Oct. 5, Pierce County launched an online open house on a safe parking proposal that provides a recommendation for permanent safe parking regulations for unincorporated Pierce County. The public is invited to review the online open house and comment. Safe parking refers to a parking lot...
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
Comments / 0