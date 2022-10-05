City of Puyallup announcement. Starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, Puyallup Public Works contractors will be repairing and restoring a section of Shaw Road between Manorwood Dr and 33rd Ave SE. Both north and southbound lanes near that section will be closed through Friday, October 14 (weather permitting). Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Detour signs will be posted throughout the closure. Please see the attached detour route map. Since Shaw is a major connection point for commuters, we encourage all drivers to use other routes that week.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO