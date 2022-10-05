CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO