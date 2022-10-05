Buttigieg Skewers Greene’s Bonkers Complaint

Related
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Trump’s In Trouble Now
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
Rachel Maddow’s reduced workload keeps hurting MSNBC as 'glorified understudy' Alex Wagner struggles in demo
Rachel Maddow’s decision to only work Mondays continues to cause problems for MSNBC, as Alex Wagner has failed to fill the massive hole the network’s biggest star created at 9 p.m. Maddow, who makes roughly $30 million per year, shocked MSNBC viewers earlier this year when she announced...
Stephen Colbert Trolls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Joke So Dirty He Can't Even Show It
The Georgia lawmaker griped that electric cars "emasculate" drivers so the "Late Show" developed a solution.
Stephen Colbert Drops Glorious F-Bomb On Herschel Walker Over Scandal Excuse
Colbert's "greeting card" response was bleeped by the network, but it's pretty clear what he said to the Senate candidate from Georgia.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison
The late-night host tried to decipher the ex-president’s latest online rant.
Trump Called Out
The special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case told Donald Trump’s legal team to back up their client after he said the FBI planted documents at his Florida estate.
To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book
Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
Anti-MAGA ad intended to get a rise out of Trump gets a rise out of Trump
Former President Trump threatened to sue the Lincoln Project and Fox News over the ad. "Go for it, bitch!" the co-founder of the Lincoln Project said.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Robert De Niro Burns The GOP In Most Unexpected Way On 'The Late Show'
Robert De Niro, who once called Donald Trump’s stint as president “like living in an abusive household,” is no fan of the political party that put him in office either. (Watch the video below.) Answering a round of softball questions with prepared responses during “The Colbert Questionert”...
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments. The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who...
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’
The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Video appears to show Donald Trump supporters being told to stop making one-finger QAnon salute at rally
Attendees of a Trump rally last week appeared to do a QAnon finger salute, generating controversy. On Friday, supporters at a North Carolina rally appeared to repeat the salute before security stopped them. Trump has recently appeared to embrace the QAnon conspiracy movement more than ever before. MAGA supporters at...
Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest
The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president’s mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman’s book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
