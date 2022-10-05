ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker

Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
VENANGO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Collegiate Academy Student Earns Perfect Score on AP Exam

Erie's Public Schools and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy announced that Collegiate Academy student Sahil Jain earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Jani is one of only 49 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Macroeconomics Exam. According to the AP...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie

LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High

A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For September 2022

Fall has arrived, for some the summer rush and moving has subsided, but for others, the fall season is the time to make the move!. In September, according to RocketHomes.com, homes in Lawrence County have sold for 10% more than they did a year ago. Courtesy of the Lawrence County...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

City Magistrate Office And Coroner To Move Location

The Butler City Magistrate’s office and the county’s coroner office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new lease agreement with the Community Development Corporation that will see both entities move to a facility on Woody Drive in the Pullman Plaza. County officials say design ideas...
BUTLER, PA
