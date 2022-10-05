Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
erienewsnow.com
Collegiate Academy Student Earns Perfect Score on AP Exam
Erie's Public Schools and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy announced that Collegiate Academy student Sahil Jain earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Jani is one of only 49 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Macroeconomics Exam. According to the AP...
Pa. man boards school bus, threatening students and using profanity: report
Talk about a weird way to start the school day. According to WTAE, police in the city of Butler, Butler County, said a man boarded a school bus Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It happened around 7 a.m. when the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
Local parents appealing court’s decision on wearing masks in schools
A group of parents who lost their court case over the rights of families to decide on wearing masks in schools are appealing that decision. The case involves both the North East and Millcreek School Districts. An Erie County Court judge ruled that there is precedent that school districts can decide on health issues, like […]
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
butlerradio.com
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
erienewsnow.com
County Council, Residents Frustrated with Miscommunication at Council Meeting
Both Erie County Council, and Erie residents left Friday's 5 p.m. meeting frustrated and confused, following what was supposed to be a meeting to advance discussions on how to use Erie County's American Rescue Plan money. "Certain elements of council want more detail," said Brian Shank of District 5, following...
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
explore venango
Polk Borough Police Chief Recognized for 25 Years of Service; Patrolman Promoted to Sergeant
POLK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Polk Borough Council recognized borough police officers during its monthly meeting on Thursday. Chief Ed Sharp, who spearheaded the start of the Polk Borough Police Department in 1997, was honored during the meeting for 25 years of service. “Even though we fail to...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For September 2022
Fall has arrived, for some the summer rush and moving has subsided, but for others, the fall season is the time to make the move!. In September, according to RocketHomes.com, homes in Lawrence County have sold for 10% more than they did a year ago. Courtesy of the Lawrence County...
Three local organizations building tiny homes to combat veterans’ homelessness
Three organizations are coming together to address veterans’ homelessness. Veterans Miracle Center, Erie Sports Center and Bookwell Travel are working to build tiny home communities for veterans. The first community will be built at the Erie Sports Center behind the sports center facility. Twenty of the tiny homes will house veterans in need. The owner […]
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
WFMJ.com
Former president, treasurer of Youngstown construction contractor charged in $2M federal fraud probe
Federal investigators are accusing two former executives of a Valley construction company of taking part in an alleged scheme to defraud that company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Former B&B construction president Philip M. Beshara and former company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria have been charged with wire fraud...
butlerradio.com
City Magistrate Office And Coroner To Move Location
The Butler City Magistrate’s office and the county’s coroner office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new lease agreement with the Community Development Corporation that will see both entities move to a facility on Woody Drive in the Pullman Plaza. County officials say design ideas...
