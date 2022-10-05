Read full article on original website
syr.edu
In Memoriam: Robert ‘Robbie’ Robinson, Former Chief of Public Safety
Shortly after Robert “Robbie” Robinson became the University’s chief of public safety in October 1993, he had a “chance encounter” with James K. Duah-Agyeman, who was then the director of the Center for Academic Achievement in the Division of Student Support and Development. “I made it a point to introduce myself to him,” says Duah-Agyeman, who now serves as lead director, Intercultural Collective, and director, Multicultural Affairs. “As I began to do so, the chief chimed in and said, ‘I know who you are, James. It is my job to know those I serve and protect.’”
syr.edu
Land Acknowledgement and Resurgence: Unveiling of ‘Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah’ by Onondaga Artist Brandon Lazore to Be Held Oct. 10
Unity. Duality. Contribution. Influence. Longevity. These are just a few of the themes conveyed by a stunning and thought-provoking new piece of artwork gracing the landscape of the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle on campus this fall. “Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah” (Guy-AH-na Set GO-na, which translates to “the Great Law of Peace”), created by...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca
Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
ithaca.com
Chief of Staff and Sustainability Director Resign Before Upcoming Election
The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8. Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by...
WKTV
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
ithaca.com
New School Board Same Communication Issues
The relationship between the community and the Board of Education has been contentious in recent months, especially regarding the behavior of Superintendent Luvile Brown and the controversy concerning the removal of Liddy Coyle from Northeast elementary. One of the biggest issues for the school board has been communication and transparency,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Liverpool school restructuring looks to maximize work with kids
New books, new buildings, new superintendent: The Liverpool Central School District’s education restructuring plan is initiated, but nowhere near completed, says new Superintendent Daniel Henner. "It's really the beginning of the journey for our kids and how we're going to connect it to the school,” Henner said. The...
wwnytv.com
North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
OCSD Board Of Education Discusses Study Data
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of October 4, 2022, with all members present. With no speakers present to address the board, they moved to the agenda, approving a revision to the instructional school calendar. Moving to the superintendent’s report, OCSD...
localsyr.com
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
WKTV
AmeriCU commits $150K to new resource center
AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to ICAN's new Family Resource Center which will also be the home of the new Utica Children's Museum. $150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum. AmeriCU Federal Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
Cha McCoy is a world-renowned wine expert. She’s opening her first retail shop in Syracuse
Syracuse, N. Y. — International wine industry consultant Cha McCoy often uses the term “under-represented” when talking about her field of expertise. It covers a lot of bases. It’s about under-represented wine styles and grape-growing regions, she says. It’s about wines that are under-represented in local stores...
iheartoswego.com
Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022
Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
wwnytv.com
Computer chip plant could have economic benefits for north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A huge economic announcement for the Syracuse area could have ripple effects in the north country. In what representatives are calling upstate New York’s “Erie Canal” moment, Micron, maker of computer chips, is set to spend $100 billion over 20 years for a new plant.
cnycentral.com
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
