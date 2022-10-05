Shortly after Robert “Robbie” Robinson became the University’s chief of public safety in October 1993, he had a “chance encounter” with James K. Duah-Agyeman, who was then the director of the Center for Academic Achievement in the Division of Student Support and Development. “I made it a point to introduce myself to him,” says Duah-Agyeman, who now serves as lead director, Intercultural Collective, and director, Multicultural Affairs. “As I began to do so, the chief chimed in and said, ‘I know who you are, James. It is my job to know those I serve and protect.’”

