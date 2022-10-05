ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Try to Find a Frog in Exclusive ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ Clip

By Alex Zalben
 3 days ago
Jack McBrayer is back on Apple TV+ this Friday with the second season of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show — and he’s bringing some of his good friends with him. Specifically, in Decider’s exclusive look at the Season 2 premiere, he’s welcoming Hollywood’s “it” couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon as they tackle their biggest challenge yet: finding a frog.

In the clip, Nanjiani and Gordon are having fun with a scavenger hunt, and have gathered everything on their list except for one small, hoppy friend. Enter Jack, who has an idea about how to help them achieve their green goal.

In case you’ve never watched Hello, Jack!, you probably figured it out from the title, but the all-ages series is all about using friendliness and kindness to achieve your goals. Taking place in the small, magical town of Clover Grove, Jack aims to spread “compassion, creativity and imagination.” To do that, he’s bringing in a slew of guest stars in Season 2, including Nanjiani and Gordon, as well as Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Schaal, Beth Dover, and even a musical appearance from OK Go.

…and in case you don’t recognize Nanjiani and Gordon on sight, Nanjiani is the more visible member of the duo thanks to his roles in Marvel’s Eternals as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stuber and more. Gordon, meanwhile, is a little more behind the scenes, but she did co-write The Big Sick with Nanjiani, and co-created another uplifting Apple TV+ series, Little America. Gordon also wrote on Crashing, and is working on an as-yet untitled project with Sarah Hyland.

Check out the clip above, and watch Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show when Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 7 only on Apple TV+.

