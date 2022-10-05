ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Drag Race’ Casts Are Here to Fight in Exclusive ‘Bring Back My Girls’ Trailer

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Attention Drag Race fans who love the tea and the shade: Bring Back My Girls is the Drag Race companion series that you have been waiting for — and it’s coming soon to WOW Presents Plus.

The 7-part reunion series, presented by World of Wonder and RuPaul’s cocktail and mocktail line House of Love, brings the casts of multiple seasons from across the globe back together for a brand new gabfest that promises to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets, stir the pot, reignite past feuds, and maybe even spark a few new ones. And if that ain’t enticing enough, the reunion series is hosted by superstar Ts Madison — and you know she’s gonna ask the questions that RuPaul would never.

Above, Decider has your first look at the trailer for Bring Back My Girls ahead of its premiere on October 18 — and it more than delivers the drama. You want to know more about the stress of the competition? You want to see the queens air out some unaired grievances? Do you want to see what happens when the casts of 9 Drag Race seasons are put onstage in front of a crowd of Drag Race fans? Girl, Bring Back My Girls is the only one.

The series was taped live at DragCon LA 2022, which means it’s going to feel unlike any reunion we’ve seen before. And real talk: most of these seasons didn’t even get reunion episodes because a lot of them aired during the pandemic! And as seen in the trailer (you gotta watch it!), Bring Back My Girls will shed light on the moments that many of us only got to see on social media. You want to know what went down between Kimora Amour and Adriana from Canada Season 2? Well, you get a taste in the trailer and you’ll get the full experience on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4c2S_0iN2KeGp00
Photo: World of Wonder

The seasons featured on Bring Back My Girls include:

The tea is piping hot and some queens are about to get scalded. Mark your calendars and set an alarm, because Bring Back My Girls kicks off its run on WOW Presents Plus on October 18.

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!

The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Says She "Tricked" Bound Co-Stars to Appear in Series

As previously confirmed, Chucky season two will bring a very meta-storyline to the series with Jennifer Tilly's co-stars from Bound, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, set to appear in one of the new episodes. The trio previously appeared together in the Wachowskis' 1996 feature film and will reunite in the TV spinoff of the long-running slasher series. Speaking during the show's New York Comic Con panel this weekend, Tilly teased the return of her co-stars in the series and joked that she tricked them both into appearing in the show's fourth episode.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Drag Race Holland#House Of Love
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy