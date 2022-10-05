‘Drag Race’ Casts Are Here to Fight in Exclusive ‘Bring Back My Girls’ Trailer

Attention Drag Race fans who love the tea and the shade: Bring Back My Girls is the Drag Race companion series that you have been waiting for — and it’s coming soon to WOW Presents Plus.

The 7-part reunion series, presented by World of Wonder and RuPaul’s cocktail and mocktail line House of Love, brings the casts of multiple seasons from across the globe back together for a brand new gabfest that promises to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets, stir the pot, reignite past feuds, and maybe even spark a few new ones. And if that ain’t enticing enough, the reunion series is hosted by superstar Ts Madison — and you know she’s gonna ask the questions that RuPaul would never.

Above, Decider has your first look at the trailer for Bring Back My Girls ahead of its premiere on October 18 — and it more than delivers the drama. You want to know more about the stress of the competition? You want to see the queens air out some unaired grievances? Do you want to see what happens when the casts of 9 Drag Race seasons are put onstage in front of a crowd of Drag Race fans? Girl, Bring Back My Girls is the only one.

The series was taped live at DragCon LA 2022, which means it’s going to feel unlike any reunion we’ve seen before. And real talk: most of these seasons didn’t even get reunion episodes because a lot of them aired during the pandemic! And as seen in the trailer (you gotta watch it!), Bring Back My Girls will shed light on the moments that many of us only got to see on social media. You want to know what went down between Kimora Amour and Adriana from Canada Season 2? Well, you get a taste in the trailer and you’ll get the full experience on the show.

The seasons featured on Bring Back My Girls include:

The tea is piping hot and some queens are about to get scalded. Mark your calendars and set an alarm, because Bring Back My Girls kicks off its run on WOW Presents Plus on October 18.