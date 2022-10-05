‘Wild’ turkey causes chaos in Ohio home, smashing window and escaping police
A wild turkey that had flown into a home freed itself from a police net in dramatic fashion before crashing out through a window and escaping, footage posted by Ohio’s Miami Township police showed.
The bird broke through the window on October 3, a timestamp on the footage indicated.
An officer managed to get a net around the turkey, but it then freed itself before breaking through a window in a chaotic scene.
Credit: MiamiTwp PD via StoryfulCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0