Ohio, IL

‘Wild’ turkey causes chaos in Ohio home, smashing window and escaping police

By Storyful
 3 days ago

A wild turkey that had flown into a home freed itself from a police net in dramatic fashion before crashing out through a window and escaping, footage posted by Ohio’s Miami Township police showed.

The bird broke through the window on October 3, a timestamp on the footage indicated.

An officer managed to get a net around the turkey, but it then freed itself before breaking through a window in a chaotic scene.

Credit: MiamiTwp PD via Storyful

