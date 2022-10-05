New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways

Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia study indicates $103M in improvements needed for state's air cargo system
(The Center Square) — A Georgia study identified more than $103 million in air cargo investments at Georgia airports to keep up with growing demands, and state taxpayers may fund at least some of the projects. The Statewide Air Cargo Study conducted for the Georgia Department of Transportation recommended...
fox5atlanta.com
Shane Hazel hopes to give voters another option in Georgia governor's race
ATLANTA - With just about a month to go until Election Day, most voters have heard a lot about the rematch between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. But Georgians will see a third name on their ballots this fall--Libertarian Shane Hazel. "I think Georgia needs another...
Six Flags Over Georgia changes bag policy for the rest of Fright Fest
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia announced that it has changed its bag policy for the rest of its popular Fright Fest Halloween event. Also, it said it will be doing X-ray screening of all bags. The park said people’s bags being brought into the park “must...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shutting an agency managing sprawl might have put more people in Hurricane Ian's way
When Hurricane Ian roared ashore the Southwest Florida coast last week, it hit one of the fastest growing areas in the nation that's been fueled by sunshine and paved with lax growth management rules. Since 2010, NPR found, the area's population has rapidly swelled despite the increasing risk from powerful...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fire concerns rise as drought returns to north Georgia
ATLANTA — On the heels of Atlanta's driest month in three years, drought has returned across parts of North Georgia and with no rain for the next five to seven days, the risk of wildland fires is growing across the Peach State. In the latest U.S. drought monitor released...
As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl why more Floridians didn't evacuate
In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
Dry Spell Continues, Drought Conditions Developing in Georgia
August 2022 featured nearly 3 weeks of rainfall that added up to 6.79 inches of rain for the city of Atlanta. And a few days of rain occurred in September, but it was few and far between -- and well below the average precipitation for September, which is 3.82 inches.
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
False calls about active shooters at schools are up. Why?
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
In Idaho, America's first, and only, cobalt mine in decades is opening
SALMON, Idaho — The first — and only — cobalt mine in America in decades opened Friday in Idaho amid rising demand for the unique metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and battery storage. The opening of Australia-based Jervois Global's Idaho facility, near the site...
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
OPINION: One-time payouts to poor Georgians won’t solve the problem of poverty
One-time payments are a temporary remedy to help families in need, but those payments won’t do much to combat poverty in the long-term, according to policy experts.
Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future. Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
Primitive Weapons Deer Hunting season in Georgia starts Oct. 15
Do you hunt? Will you take advantage of the upcoming week-long primitive weapons deer hunting season opening Saturday, Oct. 15?. Last year, more than 5,000 deer were harvested by nearly 25,000 hunters, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Primitive weapons season is a great...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0