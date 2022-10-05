Ohio man with 216 grams of meth sentenced to 8 years of incarceration

RICHMOND, Ind. — A New Paris, Ohio, man found in a Richmond hotel room with 216 grams of methamphetamine has been sentenced to eight years of incarceration.

Daniel Lewis Taulbee, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine after reaching a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, according to Judge Gregory Horn's sentencing order. The deal dismissed Level 6 felony counts of possession of a syringe and dealing marijuana.

Consistent with the plea agreement, Horn sentenced Taulbee to 12 years with four years suspended to probation, the order said. Horn credited Taulbee with 653 days served since his Dec. 19, 2020, arrest and with 218 good-time days. With maximum good-time credit, Taulbee's executed time would be six years.

Taulbee remained Tuesday in Wayne County's jail on his conviction and a hold for Preble County, Ohio. After his Wayne County arrest, Taulbee failed to appear for a Jan. 5, 2021, change of plea hearing in Preble County's Court of Common Pleas, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Preble County case charges Taulbee with second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and four counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

In fact, Taulbee's Wayne County arrest resulted from his fleeing from Preble County Sheriff's deputies. Preble County officers contacted Richmond Police Department about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 2020, for help locating Taulbee, according to an affidavit of probable cause. They had tracked him to the Richmond Inn & Suites, where they located a vehicle associated with him in the parking lot.

After officers knocked on Room 220's door, Taulbee eventually answered and was taken into custody, the affidavit said. Drugs were visible in plain view, and Taulbee said everything in the room was his. Inside the room, officers found 216 grams of methamphetamine, 578 grams of marijuana and $6,819 cash, along with pills and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

The amount of methamphetamine found enhanced Taulbee's dealing charge to a Level 2 felony. Taulbee's sentence is less than the 17½-year advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony.

Taulbee's Preble County criminal history includes three previous felony convictions for aggravated possession of drugs, two for failure to comply with officers, and one each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.