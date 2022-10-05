ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving Posts Amazing Photo With His Daughter

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FskxG_0iN2K3tJ00

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving recently posted a photo of him and his daughter on Instagram.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, but some have begun to question his commitment to the game.

Recently, the seven-time NBA All-Star was ranked extremely low in ESPN's top-100 players for the 2022-23 NBA season.

He was ranked as the 32nd best player for the upcoming season, which puts him below Jrue Holiday, Andrew Wiggins and Khris Middleton.

All three are good players, but Irving is better.

Recently, Irving made a beautiful post on Instagram with a caption that should excite fans.

Irving captioned his post: "My Princess told me, don’t you mess around this year Daddy, everyone will be watching.SZN 12 ♾🤞🏾 I love you Azurie Elizabeth❤️"

View the original article to see embedded media.

In less than two days, there are over 400,000 likes and thousand of comments.

Irving put up big numbers last season (27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest), but he only played in 29 regular season games.

He did play in all four playoff games, but the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

At first, he was not with the team due to the fact they didn't want him to be a part-time player (due to his vaccination status).

Later in the year, they allowed him to be a part-time player, and he only played in road games.

Towards the end of the season, the mandate was lifted.

Irving and the Nets are coming into the new season with a lot to prove.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
Lakers Daily

Former NBA player says Nike gave LeBron James billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about concentration camps in China

Former NBA player Royce White delivered controversial remarks concerning LeBron James claiming that the basketball superstar accepted $1 billion from China in exchange for his silence about the plight of imprisoned Uyghurs in China. “LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment,...
NBA
OK! Magazine

Woman Who Had Affair With Nia Long's Fiancé, Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Identified As A Married Mother-Of-3

Mystery solved: The Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka has allegedly been identified as the Celtics' team service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. News of the tryst broke last month, and since the hookups "violated" the team's policy, Udoka, who's currently engaged to actress Nia Long, was suspended for a year, with organization adding, "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."According to a report, Lynch, 34, is a married mother-of-three, and she first nabbed the job with the help of friend and fellow Mormon Danny...
BOSTON, MA
Vibe

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Playoff Games#Amazing Photo With His#Espn#The Boston Celtics
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Nia Long Steps out in LA Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long has been dealing with an incredibly difficult situation as of late. It was recently reported that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics after allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with one of the franchise's female staffers. In light of the scandal, Long has been seen out and about in Los Angeles during which she was asked how she's been coping, per TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy