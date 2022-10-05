Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WNDU
Silver Alert for Kosciusko County man cancelled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - As of 2:50 Saturday morning, the silver alert for 69-year-old Terry Nash has been cancelled. For more information on Nash contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667. Original Story:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police Department...
38-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Car Crash In Paw Paw County (Paw Paw County, MI)
Benton Harbor man arrested after a high-speed chase that resulted in a car crash on I-94 in Van Buren County. According to the Michigan State Police, the chase started when the [..]
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested For Making Threats
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly threatening two people while in possession of a firearm. Jesus Orlando Menchaca-Salas, 32, 2545 W. 250S Lot 71, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies; and two counts of pointing a firearm, both class A misdemeanors.
WWMTCw
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
abc57.com
Police identify man who was shot and killed off Indiana Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police have identified the man who was shot Thursday afternoon near Indiana Avenue. The victim has died of his injuries. When police arrived to the 700 block of W. Indiana Avenue, they located 30-year-old Domenik Briggs, who had been shot. Briggs was taken to...
WNDU
Cause of fire under investigation at LaPorte business
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though most of the danger is gone, firefighters babysat some of the hotspots under the rubble of a LaPorte business on Thursday. The fire chief said water still had little to no effect on the fire fueled by the hand sanitizer that was being stored at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. A lot of the hotspots that are still smoking are places where fire crews decided to simply let the fire burn itself out.
95.3 MNC
Two men arrested after separate car chases
Two men have been arrested after two separate car chases. It happened just before 7 p.m., on Tuesday, October 4, when South Bend Police tried to pull over 22-year-old Dwight Howell Jr, for driving a stolen vehicle. After a short chase, the vehicle was found damaged in the 400 block...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Shaquwan Coalmon is wanted for Domestic Battery. Hardin Lanier, Jr. is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart police looking for three suspects in connection to theft, fraud at local businesses
The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos (below) as part of an investigation into theft and fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also...
abc57.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
hometownnewsnow.com
Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl
(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 100 block of EMS T13C Lane, Leesburg. Vehicle parts were stolen. Value of $2,000. 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw. Criminal mischief occurred at the Kosciusko County...
Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured
Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle in reference to theft
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle in reference to a theft that took place on September 19. If you have any information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at 574-891-2349.
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
