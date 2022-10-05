LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though most of the danger is gone, firefighters babysat some of the hotspots under the rubble of a LaPorte business on Thursday. The fire chief said water still had little to no effect on the fire fueled by the hand sanitizer that was being stored at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. A lot of the hotspots that are still smoking are places where fire crews decided to simply let the fire burn itself out.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO