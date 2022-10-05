ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mont Belvieu, TX

McLins honored with Community Award during Tarkington Roundup

Tarkington Independent School District has selected Charles and Kay McLin, Texas public school educators with a combined service to public schools of 81 years, as the recipients of the 2022 Commitment to Education: Community Award. This award is presented annually to community leaders who promote and support the education of our youth inside and beyond the classroom.
CLEVELAND, TX
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
HOUSTON, TX
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
LSCO dispatcher Bragg named Employee of the Month for October 2022

At the October general meeting of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Sheriff Bobby Rader bestowed the Employee of the Month award to Communications Dispatcher Mykaela Bragg. She was praised for her calm and methodical demeanor during the time that Deputy Kelby Bean reported he was being fired upon...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Cleveland HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Cleveland High School held its homecoming ceremony to crown this year’s king and queen on Friday, Sept. 30, just prior to the varsity football game. Three young ladies – Sheccid Flores, Guadalupe Rocha and Leslie Vargas – were vying for the queen’s crown, and three young men – Kendrae Lewis, Jose Mendez and Eddie Valdez Castro – were competing to be king.
CLEVELAND, TX
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX

