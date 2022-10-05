Read full article on original website
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
bluebonnetnews.com
McLins honored with Community Award during Tarkington Roundup
Tarkington Independent School District has selected Charles and Kay McLin, Texas public school educators with a combined service to public schools of 81 years, as the recipients of the 2022 Commitment to Education: Community Award. This award is presented annually to community leaders who promote and support the education of our youth inside and beyond the classroom.
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
Click2Houston.com
Parents, students upset after Pearland High School limits capacity for homecoming dance
PEARLAND – Parents are expressing their frustration with Pearland High School for limiting the capacity of this year’s homecoming dance, which they said leaves a large part of the student population feeling excluded. “Why don’t you plan an event where everyone from the school is welcome to come?”...
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge
The timing of Thursday night's seminar is hard to ignore. A ruling allows LGBTQ employees to be fired for the way they dress, their pronouns, or bathroom they use.
bluebonnetnews.com
LSCO dispatcher Bragg named Employee of the Month for October 2022
At the October general meeting of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Sheriff Bobby Rader bestowed the Employee of the Month award to Communications Dispatcher Mykaela Bragg. She was praised for her calm and methodical demeanor during the time that Deputy Kelby Bean reported he was being fired upon...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Cleveland High School held its homecoming ceremony to crown this year’s king and queen on Friday, Sept. 30, just prior to the varsity football game. Three young ladies – Sheccid Flores, Guadalupe Rocha and Leslie Vargas – were vying for the queen’s crown, and three young men – Kendrae Lewis, Jose Mendez and Eddie Valdez Castro – were competing to be king.
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features work and employer programs to help people with disabilities
ABC13 teamed up with the Texas HireAbility Employer forum at Houston Community College for this week's virtual job fair!
Political consultant convicted of coercion in 2020 Texas House race, Harris Co. DA says
When the charges first emerged in 2020, Democratic consultant Damien Jones' attorney called them "fraudulent and laughable."
Fort Bend Marshall shuts down Texas City in 5A Texas high school football showdown
A dominant defensive performance and big plays offensively helped the Buffs bury District 9-5A DII rival Texas City in a 40-0 shutout win
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
