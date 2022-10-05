ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' And 'WandaVision' Actor Emma Caulfield Reveals MS Diagnosis

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42A2ml_0iN2JZqH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTj9k_0iN2JZqH00 Caulfield initially kept her diagnosis quiet in fear of losing her career. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images)

Emma Caulfield, who has acted in “ Beverly Hills, 90210 ” and “ Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ” just revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010 — and said she feared publicizing the matter would end her career.

“There are already plenty of reasons not to hire people, reasons most actors don’t even know,” Caulfield told Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday . “‘You look like my ex-girlfriend …You’re too short ...’ I knew in my bones that if you talk about this, you’re just going to stop working. That’s it.”

Caulfield kept the diagnosis private and married actor Mark Leslie Ford in 2017. She quietly kept working and joined the Marvel universe with a recurring role in “ WandaVision ” in 2021, but was inspired by her 6-year-old daughter to open up — and share her diagnosis with the world.

“I’m so tired of not being honest,” she told Vanity Fair. “And beyond that, my daughter has changed my perspective, as I think anybody who is a parent can attest. I know that she has a 30% greater chance of coming down with this, just the luck of the draw for her.”

“She’s six,” added Caulfield. “She’s just started first grade … It got me thinking about her and how full of joy and active she is, and she’s just such a remarkable little creature. I’m not actually doing everything I can for her because I have my mouth shut. If I had a platform at all, I should be using it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKcUl_0iN2JZqH00 Caulfield (in red), played a demon named Anya in "Buffy" from 1998 to 2003. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images)

Caulfield said she had “zero health problems” until she woke up one day feeling like “there were a million ants crawling” on her face. Her acupuncturist believed she had Bell’s Palsy , which affects the facial muscles, but an MRI from a neurologist confirmed she had multiple sclerosis.

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m like, ‘No that’s not possible.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was very matter of fact about it ... It was literally a kind of nightmare ... It turns out it was something major. Then I was like, ‘I’ve got to go to work.’ What do I do?”

The central nervous system disease leads one’s own immune system to attack the exterior of nerve fibers, impeding communication between the brain and body as a result. Currently incurable, its symptoms include fatigue, blurry vision, tingling and numbness, according to the Mayo Clinic .

“I’m okay right now,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’s a weird thing to say when you’re given a diagnosis like that, but truthfully, my attitude is not crumbling under the fear of ‘what if’ or ‘what can,’ or ‘what has’ for other people. I just have to keep going.”

Read the whole interview on Vanity Fair .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 16

Tamra Coke - Pool
2d ago

I completely understand. My MS journey began when I was 14 yrs old - I am now 60. Except for my "drunk" symptoms when I was tired, I haven't had too many problems until the last several years. Age is Not kind with MS. The Best advice I can give to a person newly diagnosed is to take Extra good care of yourself and don't be afraid to say No or cancel events. Your health today and in the future depends on it. I also felt so much better on basically a vegetarian diet with fish included. I fell off that wagon during COVID lock down and gained 50 lbs. Now that evenings are cooler, going to get back to walking. Please take care of You. I wish I had taken better care of past me 🧡🧡🧡 There are fb groups and groups in your community. Take advantage of talking with other MS people and MS Yoga classes. You can lead an almost 100% normal life.

Reply(3)
5
Jennifer Sullivan
2d ago

for anyone struggling with chronic illness life is debilitating it's hard to make it day to day, sadly the depression and anxiety is hard to treat because simply taking a pill doesn't make it go away, your illness is always going to be there and so is the emotional effects it has on you. just having one good day is enough because all the other days your sick and it sucks 😕. I hope she sees brighter days

Reply
3
LaVelle Hovland
2d ago

I have MS MULTIPLE SCOLOSIS AND SCOLIOSIS. ,RHYMITOIED ARTHRITIS REAL SEVERE DEPRESSION ,AND I JUST HAD OPEN HEART SURGERY IN JANUARY 4 2022 ,SO I AM GOING ON PRAYERS AND 🙏 fighting my depression anxiety disorder yes I am staying with my daughter Jennifer so I have help ,I have had MS since 11 years ago, I am waiting for an apartment down stairs, I already got the apartment I have to wait for some one to move out. then I can move in.

Reply(1)
2
Related
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Caulfield
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She’s Expecting ‘Miracle’ Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buffy The Vampire Slayer#Getty Images#Vanity Fair#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy