Adel, Cook County remembers Cook County Sheriff's Office Captain Terry Arnold
Cook County is going above and beyond to honor a fallen sheriff's captain. Cook County Sheriff's Office Captain Terry Arnold died Monday on duty after suffering a heart attack.
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
douglasnow.com
Jarmal Jackson, out on bond on aggravated assault charges, arrested after another fight
Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.
An Olive Garden employee was arrested after setting a coworker's vehicle on fire
A former Olive Garden employee in Valdosta is facing a second-degree arson charge after investigators say he set a coworker's vehicle on fire at the restaurant.
WALB 10
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
wfxl.com
Procession held to escort fallen Cook County deputy back to Adel
Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announce that there will be a procession Wednesday escorting Captain Terry Arnold from Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters, in Atlanta, back to Adel. The procession anticipates arriving in Adel around 2:30 p.m., all dependent upon traffic. The escorts will exit...
$10,000 reward offered for information about the death of Kasara Brown and her unborn baby
FITZGERALD — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a woman and her unborn baby in her Fitzgerald home. The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency. On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600...
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution
CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
WALB 10
Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
douglasnow.com
Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot
Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
southgatv.com
GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele
CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
douglasnow.com
Trial dates set for defendants charged in Vann Brown's death
According to Superior Court documents, trials dates have been set for the individuals charged in the death of Vann Brown, 39, which occurred on January 1, 2020. Brothers Justin Anderson and Jason Anderson go to trial on November 14, 2022. Jeffery Harper's case is set for trial on January 30, 2023.
southgatv.com
Happy Birthday! You’re wanted for domestic violence
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a domestic violence suspect, who just celebrated his 20th birthday earlier in the week. Wednesday, the department circulated a photo of their wanted suspect, identified as Lateef Legree. Legree has active warrants for his arrest on charges of criminal trespass as...
WCTV
Man wounded in Valdosta shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
wfxl.com
City of Valdosta enforces curfew for minors
City of Valdosta is enforcing a curfew for minors. The Valdosta Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the curfew will now be enforced in an effort to decrease crime. According to a Facebook post, the Valdosta Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians that according to Official...
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
