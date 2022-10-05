Read full article on original website
odu.edu
Monarch Book Club: Song of Achilles
Undergraduate students are invited to join Monarch Book Club online via Zoom on October 6 from 7:00-8:30pm for a discussion of Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/2p8dtjrt. The first twelve registrants will receive a complimentary copy of Song of Achilles. Questions? Contact Travis Jones at tljones@odu.edu.
odu.edu
45th Annual ODU Literary Festival: J.R. Léveillé Reading
J. R. Léveillé is a renowned figure in Franco-Manitoban and francophone literature. He is the author of over thirty interdisciplinary works of poetry, fiction, television documentaries and theater. He is included in many anthologies and his work is studied in many Canadian schools. His 2001 novel, The Setting Lake Sun (Le soleil du lac qui se couche) won the Prix Rue-Deschambault prize in 2002 and was selected for the 2020 edition of Le Combat des Livres. Some of his recent works include New York Trip (2003); Pierre Lardon (2011); Poème, Pierre, Prière (Poeme, Rock, Prayer, 2011); L'Invocation de Rutebeuf et the Villion (2012); Ganiishomong, ou l'extase du temps (2020) and Ex-Nihilo in 2021 with E.D. Blodgett. He was awarded the Manitoba Arts Council's Award of Distinction in 2012.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's sand sculpting competition brings artists from across the globe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After days of delays, Neptune's International Sandsculpting Championship finally kicked off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!. The event was originally set to start last Friday, but due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it was postponed until Wednesday. 13News Now spoke to the Neptune Festival's...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 7-9
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Poquoson Seafood Festival returns Oct. 14-16
Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, exhibits and vendors that will appeal to all ages.
Tickets now on sale for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 15, 2021. The dazzling holiday light display at Nauticus is back for another year, and this time, it has exciting new additions. "Winterfest on the Wisconsin" tickets are now on...
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves carbs, especially mac and cheese, you're going to absolutely love this epic mac and cheese festival in Norfolk, Virginia that's scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading to learn more.
'It was like a life-changing moment' | NSU grad describes moment Pharrell Williams paid off her student loans
NORFOLK, Va. — A moment is all it takes to turn your life around and for Norfolk State University graduate Jamie Turner, her moment was when Pharrell Williams announced he paid off her student loans. "It was like a life-changing moment," said Turner. "If you could've seen me on...
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars. Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor. McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street...
peninsulachronicle.com
Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
odu.edu
ODU's Project I-Hear Topples Barriers to Health Care, Trains Future Professionals
Old Dominion University nursing student Ashanti “Rose" Jordan weighs a young patient at ODU Virginia Beach. No one could stop talking about the little boy who came through for his first school physical. It was Aug. 2, and the Old Dominion University Primary Care Clinic at ODU Virginia Beach...
leisuregrouptravel.com
U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach
The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
odu.edu
Hensel Phelps Virtual Information Session
Hensel Phelps is a premier full-service facilities solutions provider. We are committed to delivering the highest quality solutions, and creating the most efficient facilities for our clients, from the conception of a project through construction, operations, and asset management.
ZOOM・
Chesapeake mother dies after giving birth
A Chesapeake restaurant is rallying around the family of one of their own.
Parvo exposure at Norfolk Animal Care Center leads to partial closure
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is partially closed to the public following an exposure of the canine parvovirus (CPV), an extremely contagious viral disease. The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, during a 14-day period. The shelter said any new arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity, and then will be vaccinated upon intake.
xpopress.com
Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show, Virginia Beach Fall 2022
Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show- Virginia Beach - Fall. This show features estate, classic, handcrafted, and fashion jewelry made from a variety of metals, as well as a vast array of crystals, minerals, and fossils. Jewelers and wire wrappers will be on site who can design, remount, or repair jewelry. Enjoy displays of Virginia rocks and minerals, lapidary arts demonstrations, and geode cutting by the two Gem and Mineral societies of the area.
shoredailynews.com
Nandua falls to Portsmouth Christian
The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10. Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match. The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against...
13newsnow.com
An inside look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect.
