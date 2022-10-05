ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odu.edu

Monarch Book Club: Song of Achilles

Undergraduate students are invited to join Monarch Book Club online via Zoom on October 6 from 7:00-8:30pm for a discussion of Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/2p8dtjrt. The first twelve registrants will receive a complimentary copy of Song of Achilles. Questions? Contact Travis Jones at tljones@odu.edu.
NORFOLK, VA
odu.edu

45th Annual ODU Literary Festival: J.R. Léveillé Reading

J. R. Léveillé is a renowned figure in Franco-Manitoban and francophone literature. He is the author of over thirty interdisciplinary works of poetry, fiction, television documentaries and theater. He is included in many anthologies and his work is studied in many Canadian schools. His 2001 novel, The Setting Lake Sun (Le soleil du lac qui se couche) won the Prix Rue-Deschambault prize in 2002 and was selected for the 2020 edition of Le Combat des Livres. Some of his recent works include New York Trip (2003); Pierre Lardon (2011); Poème, Pierre, Prière (Poeme, Rock, Prayer, 2011); L'Invocation de Rutebeuf et the Villion (2012); Ganiishomong, ou l'extase du temps (2020) and Ex-Nihilo in 2021 with E.D. Blodgett. He was awarded the Manitoba Arts Council's Award of Distinction in 2012.
NORFOLK, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
City
Norfolk, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season

JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
leisuregrouptravel.com

U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach

The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
odu.edu

Hensel Phelps Virtual Information Session

Hensel Phelps is a premier full-service facilities solutions provider. We are committed to delivering the highest quality solutions, and creating the most efficient facilities for our clients, from the conception of a project through construction, operations, and asset management.
ZOOM
13News Now

Parvo exposure at Norfolk Animal Care Center leads to partial closure

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is partially closed to the public following an exposure of the canine parvovirus (CPV), an extremely contagious viral disease. The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, during a 14-day period. The shelter said any new arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity, and then will be vaccinated upon intake.
NORFOLK, VA
xpopress.com

Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show, Virginia Beach Fall 2022

Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show- Virginia Beach - Fall. This show features estate, classic, handcrafted, and fashion jewelry made from a variety of metals, as well as a vast array of crystals, minerals, and fossils. Jewelers and wire wrappers will be on site who can design, remount, or repair jewelry. Enjoy displays of Virginia rocks and minerals, lapidary arts demonstrations, and geode cutting by the two Gem and Mineral societies of the area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Nandua falls to Portsmouth Christian

The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10. Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match. The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

