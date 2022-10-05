We have heard rumblings about this for a few months, but today, an advertisement popped up on our Facebook feed announcing that Planet Fitness is opening a location in “Plymouth Meeting.” That isn’t correct. While it is in Plymouth Township (which is most associated with Plymouth Meeting), the shopping center has a Conshohocken address within the 19428 Conshohocken zip code. Plymouth Meeting has a different zip code (19462). It can be really confusing. In just the past few months, this is the third new business at the intersection that has first listed itself as being in Plymouth Meeting.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO