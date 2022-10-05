ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run

There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 204 Kensey Road | Plymouth Meeting | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 204 Kensey Road in Plymouth Meeting. There is an open house on Sunday October 9th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Experience an incredible suburban luxury living in this exquisite Colonial home...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Conshohocken, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Conshohocken, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Road Between#Road Work#Construction Maintenance
WBRE

Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead in Bucks Co. Shopping Center Shooting

A Bucks County shopping center shooting Friday night left two dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an altercation, took place outside the Steam Pub & Restaurant in Southampton. Investigators told NBC10 the people involved are in custody and, based on the number...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
morethanthecurve.com

Planet Fitness opening location at Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken

We have heard rumblings about this for a few months, but today, an advertisement popped up on our Facebook feed announcing that Planet Fitness is opening a location in “Plymouth Meeting.” That isn’t correct. While it is in Plymouth Township (which is most associated with Plymouth Meeting), the shopping center has a Conshohocken address within the 19428 Conshohocken zip code. Plymouth Meeting has a different zip code (19462). It can be really confusing. In just the past few months, this is the third new business at the intersection that has first listed itself as being in Plymouth Meeting.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Get a first look at SEPTA proposed overhaul of bus system

Well, transit planners at last night’s public unveiling of a proposed overhaul of SEPTA’s bus system say they are making changes – from shorter wait times to more consistent schedules and “straighter” routes. “If we were building it from scratch, what would it look like?”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy