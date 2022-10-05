Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area,...
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM – WITH WINTER HOURS
Around 45 vendors will offer their various products in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) during the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can stroll down Baylor and Park Streets to select from items like fresh bread and pastries, desserts, dips and salsas, canned goods, handmade sewn items, jewelry, home décor and hair products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A local Taco Bar and the restaurant industry are struggling to survive amid inflation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lately, it's been hard to predict where the economy is going, and it's even harder for one local restaurant owner who has made drastic changes in an attempt to just stay afloat. For restaurant owner Ronaldo Gonzalez of the Taco Bar in College Station, tougher...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, October 6, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card: October 6, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of next Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting, the Bryan ISD School Board published a letter that they hope clarifies the continued struggle between the school district and the city concerning the proposed site of a new transportation department facility. The school district says it...
Navasota Examiner
If the shoe fits
A call from a concerned citizen reporting a possible burglary in progress led to the arrest of a 17year-old male. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting a possible burglary in progress near Texas State Highway 6 South and County Road 452 Sunday, Sept. 25, at approximately 10:15 p.m. The caller stated a maroon Jeep was parked near the intersection at a vacant mobile home. Grimes County Patrol Sergeant Guadalupe Santana stated the caller recognized the vehicle and the juveniles and identified the mother of the juveniles, who was not with them. According to the caller, the juveniles were former tenants of the residence.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Friday Night Football Fever Forecast
Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations in Central Texas:. Chilton takes on Bremen high school tomorrow night. It will be a bit warmer this week than last, with temperatures falling from the mid-to-lower 80s by kickoff and halftime, to the upper 70s by the drive home under partly cloudy skies.
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
groesbeckjournal.com
Groesbeck School Bus involved in minor accident, no injuries
A Groesbeck ISD school bus was involved in a minor accident Thursday morning, Oct. 6. The accident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. and was transporting 26 students. Current information from the scene is that the GISD school bus was in the process of backing up (traveling less than 5 MPH) and impacted with a pickup that had stopped to wait for students to load the bus. Damage to the GISD school bus appeared to be a scratch on the back bumper and a small plate dislodged from the bumper.
fox44news.com
No. 3 Crawford stays undefeated with a win over Marlin
CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Crawford Pirates remained unbeaten as they beat Marlin 33-20. Next week, Crawford will travel to Moody to take on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Marlin will host Riesel on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
fox44news.com
Rockdale uses late special teams score to beat Troy
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Rockdale Tigers blocked a punt with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter and returned it for the game winning touchdown as they beat Troy 34-27. Next week, Rockdale will host Lorena on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Troy will travel to take on No. 1 Franklin on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
KWTX
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police. Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who...
fox44news.com
No. 5 Chilton rolls over No. 8 Bremond in regional semifinal rematch
CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates made it three-straight wins over the Tigers with a 41-30 victory over Bremond to open up district play. Chilton travels to Bartlett for a battle with the Bulldogs on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Bremond hits the road to take on...
Comments / 0