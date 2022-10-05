Read full article on original website
Related
Galion Inquirer
2022 Crawford Co. Outstanding Senior Citizen selected
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Ms. Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The Mayor and Commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.
Galion Inquirer
Upcoming immunization appts. at Galion City Health Dept.
GALION- Listed below are immunization appointments that will be taking place at the Galion City Health Department throughout the month of October. IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – October 12, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, October 12. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.
Galion Inquirer
Honey Creek Wind, Bucyrus Area Chamber to host Open House on Oct. 12
BUCYRUS— Apex Clean Energy and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Renewable Energy Career and Business Open House to connect members of the Crawford County community with job and business opportunities associated with renewable energy projects in Crawford County and the surrounding region. Honey Creek...
Farm and Dairy
Mansfield students explore ag through new career tech program
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield, Ohio, is historically more associated with the rust belt than the corn belt. But over the years, it’s built up a strong agricultural community, with farms and gardens in the city, in addition to rural farms around it. This year, Mansfield Senior High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets. A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
huroninsider.com
Erie County Healthcare Coalition to conduct disaster preparedness exercise on Tuesday
SANDUSKY – The Erie County Healthcare Coalition will be conducting a disaster preparedness exercise with local Erie County healthcare partners on Tuesday, October 11. The exercise will simulate a significant weather emergency that causes widespread power outages and hazardous material concerns throughout the county. Each facility will be exercising internal plans as well as coordinating across agencies for functions such as evacuation. The exercise will not interrupt normal operations at participating facilities.
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut official: Thoughts, prayers with injured student
SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education expressed sympathy for a student who was seriously injured in an accident during the homecoming parade last week. According to reports, a Big Walnut student identified only as Kenny, 11, fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was said he suffered facial bone fractures, a pelvis fracture, broken ribs, and a laceration to his liver.
Galion Inquirer
LETTER TO THE EDITORCrawford County Voters Should Ask: WHY
The Apex Clean Energy field manager had already publicly labeled certain Crawford County citizens as “bullies”. Then, during the Crawford County Commissioners’ public hearing held on April 21, 2022, he indicated that all across the United States, anti-wind organizations like Crawford County Anti-Wind tend to just share the same old discredited information.
myfox28columbus.com
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in Morrow County, causing delays
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71. A photo from […]
Farm and Dairy
94 Acre farm, tractors, tools, and misc.
Also Selling: Tractor, Vehicles & Farm Related Items. On-Site & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. Sells to settle the estate. Location: 4317 S. KOHLER RD., APPLE CREEK, OH 44606 Directions: From US. RT 30 just west of Dalton take Kohler Rd. south approx. 3 mi. to auction. OR...
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYC
Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
Missing: Alieyanna Miller
WOOSTER, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Alieyanna Miller, 16, has been missing from Wooster since Sept. 24. Call 330-287-5750 with information.
Ohio family shares story of fighting hunger on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is getting national attention on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week for helping fight hunger in their community. The Watson family, of Frazeysburg, are set to appear on Hudson’s afternoon talk show Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. Parents, Jason and Anne, along with children Lily, Pax, and Skye, will […]
Comments / 0