Cleveland, OH

Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka's 'difficult' alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka's alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team's head coach for "violations of team policies" that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although "recent events" have been "difficult" for her to "process," she's turning to her loved ones for strength. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," the statement read. "I ask that...
Isaac Okoro
Cleveland.com

John Johnson III: Browns will 'get torched' by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they're not locked in

BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. "They're No. 1 in passing, so if there's a game that you've got to get up for and be locked in for, it's this one," Johnson said Wednesday. "That's the emphasis for our room especially. We've had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we've got to be locked in or we're going to get torched because they've been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there's a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it's this one."
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez's hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around

The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he'd be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. "If it was a different game, he probably would've come back in," Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cavaliers Nation

Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.

