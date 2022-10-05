ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Anderson men sentenced for roles in ex-Muncie resident's killing

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two young Anderson men convicted of murder in the October 2020 slaying of a former Muncie resident have received lengthy prison terms.

On Tuesday, Demareyon Kemilis Robinson, 20, was sentenced to 58 years in prison by Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe.

Malone — a former Muncie resident who had lived in Anderson in recent years — was shot in the chest, and died the next day in an Indianapolis hospital.

Muncie woman charged in homicide seeks pre-trial release

Last week, a co-defendant, 19-year-old Kyrell Dartez Cole, was sentenced to 75 years in prison by Madison Circuit Court 5 Judge Andrew Hopper.

Cole — convicted at the conclusion of a July trial — received 60 years for a murder conviction, with an additional 15 years based on a finding a firearm was used in the crime.

Investigators said the fatal shooting took place after Malone, Cole and Robinson had gathered to discuss trading firearms.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 6

 

