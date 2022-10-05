Read full article on original website
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
The Iconic Barnegat Lighthouse is Set to Go Back Into Service By End of the Month
I think if there is maybe one lighthouse in New Jersey that pops into everyone's mind when we talk about east coast lighthouses I think "Old Barney" is possibly the one we refer to most. Its red and white appearance is something we all know here in the Garden State.
Atlantic City, NJ Wins Two ‘Meetings Today’ National Awards
Atlantic City, New Jersey has only a subjective problem these days and not an objective one. Any bad news that you hear or read about, is only a perception issue for those who do not know that Atlantic City is a true world class destination resort. When Atlantic City is...
Coastal storm brings more flooding to the Jersey shore
Atlantic City activated its flood response plan, bringing in resources like high water vehicles and flat bottom boats.
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Chalk About AC
Tanger Outlets AtlanticCity is set to participate in the annual Chalk About AC city-wide event in partnership with Atlantic City Arts Foundation on Friday, Oct. 7 – Monday, Oct. 10. Tanger retailers will create colorful chalk art in front of their stores addressing the theme, “Chalk About What Pink Means to YOU”. Visitors are invited to stroll and shop all weekend, enjoying the chalk art on display.
Update from Atlantic City Clerk on automatic payments for stormwater
(Atlantic) Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick says due to (mega) issues with the city’s software “talking to” the bank’s ACH software, automatic payments for stormwater will be deducted from customers accounts on Tuesday, October 11th. The city apologizes for any inconvenience.
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Makes It Five in a Row on Jeopardy!
Ocean City's Cris Punnnullo extended his win streak to five Thursday on Jeopardy! to guarantee himself a spot in a future Jeopardy Tournament of Champions. Pannullo, a former professional poker player, has drawn on-air comparisons from host Ken Jennings to James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who won 32 straight games in 2019 and took home $2.46 million in regular-season winnings.
Wildwood looks to triple fines for unsanctioned events following deadly car rally
Following a pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead another person seriously injured, city officials said they were looking to triple fines for similar unsanctioned events as a way to deter them from happening in the future. “While the County Prosecutor’s Office conducts its...
Police Warn Commuters Of Roadwork Detours On Ocean Heights Ave In EHT, NJ
"Yay, more traffic detours," said absolutely no one ever. That's especially true for residents in Egg Harbor Township and those that usually commute through there. It seems like the road work is never-ending, doesn't it? What's the alternative, though? The roads go to shambles, that's what. That is exactly what we don't need.
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
Our last day of the 2022 Season is Saturday, October 29 and of course we’re making the most of our last month!. Check out our Entertainment Lineup and you’ll know what we mean!. Stay tuned for some fun events while we finish out this amazing season of fun,...
Officials: 4-alarm fire breaks out at Camden County apartment, displacing nearly 30 people
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Crews spent about five hours fighting a massive blaze that took over an apartment building in Camden County overnight. The four-alarm fire erupted at the Mansion Apartments on the 200 block of Branch Avenue in Pine Hill around 11 p.m. Officials say they arrived to heavy...
Wildwood Crest Police Issue Advisory For Weekend Running Event
Wildwood Crest Police have issued an advisory for the Crest Best Run Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be some road detours in effect during the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s race will have some impacts to Rambler Road, Bayview Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and New Jersey Avenue.
Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man
CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
Watch as Massive Wave Crashes Over North Wildwood NJ Sea Wall [VIDEO]
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch below as water from the...
Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
Section of Wildwood Boardwalk Closed to May for Reconstruction
A section of the Wildwood Boardwalk will be closed until May as it undergoes reconstruction. City officials announced on social media that the section of boardwalk between 26th Street and Maple Avenue will be closed until next spring. Photo courtesy Wildwood City social media. The post Section of Wildwood Boardwalk...
Really?! The Worst Example of Driving at the NJ Shore — Ever
Some police officers in one Jersey Shore town got a bit of a surprise Tuesday as they stumbled upon what could quite possibly be the worst example of driving down the shore -- ever. Our travels take us to Cape May where someone didn't park too close to the Promenade/sea...
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.
New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
