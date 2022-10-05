Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Donations Being Accepted for 2022 Shop with a Cop Program
Donations are being accepted now for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office 2022 “Shop with a Cop” program. The annual event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1025 South Main Street in Kenton on December 3. It allows children from Hardin County to spend...
wktn.com
Minutes from Ag Society October Meeting Released
The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, October 5, 2022, for their October monthly board meeting. Thirteen directors and fourteen guests were present. Brad Murphy, Board President, called the meeting to order. Max Trachsel, representing the Hardin County Council on Aging, spoke on the Senior Renewable Tax Levy. Rusty Bingham...
wktn.com
Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
wktn.com
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Donates to Kenton FFA and JROTC Programs
Kenton High School’s JROTC and FFA programs received a donation from the Kenton Rotary Club. The groups helped serve ice cream at the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Rotary club president Kirk Shepard presented checks to Kenton FFA Advisor Julia Hicks and to JROTC Advisor David Clifford. Kenton High School...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County
The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash
An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
wktn.com
Obituary for Bryan R. Borkosky
Bryan R. Borkosky age 77 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Oct. 5, 2022. He was born in Findlay on Aug. 16, 1945 to the late Thomas G. and Ethel M. (Bushong) Borkosky. On Oct. 14, 1989 he married Christine Vehrs and they shared 33 years of marriage. Bryan and Chris loved raising a family and making a home together.
wktn.com
Obituary for Donna J. McQuown
Donna J. McQuown, 69 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1953 to the late Lawrence and Maudie Layne. Donna married Waland McQuown and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Brandi McQuown, her son, Bradley McQuown, both of Kenton, sister, Barb Kalb of Forest and two granddaughters; Mercedes and Aubrey Mendenhall. Donna was a homemaker who loved animals and sitting on her front porch with her coffee. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Donna to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
wktn.com
Ada Bulldogs Dig for a Cure Scheduled
The Ada Bulldogs Dig for a Cure event will be held Monday October 10. It will start at 5 that evening during the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches against Upper Sandusky. There will be a bake sale, book drive and raffle for various themed baskets. Both teams will...
