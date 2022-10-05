Donna J. McQuown, 69 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1953 to the late Lawrence and Maudie Layne. Donna married Waland McQuown and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Brandi McQuown, her son, Bradley McQuown, both of Kenton, sister, Barb Kalb of Forest and two granddaughters; Mercedes and Aubrey Mendenhall. Donna was a homemaker who loved animals and sitting on her front porch with her coffee. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Donna to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

