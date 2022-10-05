Read full article on original website
Barton joins Anderson Hospital Foundation board
The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed a new board member, Joann Barton. Barton holds a masters of business administration with a specialization in finance from University of Illinois-Urbana, a bachelor of science in biology, along with minors in chemistry/psychology from Quincy University in Quincy. She is a certified employee benefits specialist, IFEBP and The Wharton School of Business, Trust Certification, National Trust School and the American Bankers Association.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Brothers' quarrel includes handgun in Edwardsville
Edwardsville Police have released activity reports for September:. • On Sept. 30 at 11:13 p.m., Forrest L. Needs, 41, of Edwardsville, was charged with multiple offenses: driving while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and disorderly conduct, in the 1200 block of Lindenwood Avenue. "Officers...
"A Roaring Good Time" at Edwardsville High School's Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Edwardsville High School Homecoming Parade took over Main Street Wednesday night. Floats representing several athletic teams and activity groups throughout EHS and District 7 traveled from the Eden Church parking lot to Lincoln Middle School. Float riders threw enough candy to get a jump start on Halloween along the route.
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
Bierbaum celebrates 70th birthday
ALTON – Rosalie Bierbaum will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Friends and family will gather at the Foster Township Hall, 2919 Main St., in Alton to celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Cake, ice cream, coffee and tea will be served.
Exclusive: Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Finding a path forward that keeps Rosati-Kain High School open has now become a new mission for the family, students, staff and alumni that have carried on this catholic institution’s more-than-100-year-old legacy. “We have students that cherish the diversity, the individuality, their commitment to social...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
Mini soccer field nears completion in Alton
ALTON – A Mini-Pitch soccer field is within two weeks of completion in Alton. This week steelwork was installed for the Mini-Pitch soccer field in the southeast corner of Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Ave., in Alton. The project is funded by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Damian Jones, Executive...
Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash
Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
Why St. Louis' private schools are growing again after years of decline
ST. LOUIS — Living Water Academy had long considered adding a high school to its offerings. Until this year, the private Christian school in Wildwood offered only pre-K through 8th grade classes. But a surge in interest from parents seeking private schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a more sustained increase in demand, making now the right time to expand.
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
Messenger: More problems with open records in St. Louis, this time from Kim Gardner
Two years ago, two friends had a question about rising crime in St. Louis. Joe Jacobson and Erich Vieth were neighbors living near Tower Grove Park, though Jacobson has since moved to the Central West End. The two men are lawyers, so they pay close attention to the criminal justice system.
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting. Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and...
Edwardsville begins to change out residential water meters
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some Edwardsville residents will soon receive new water meters installed as part of the city’s advanced water meter system. Residents can expect a letter to arrive in the mail with instructions to set up an appointment to switch...
Jersey sheriff issues CCL license warning
JERSEYVILLE – Some holders of Illinois Concealed Carry Licenses are being asked to return them or retake training because of problems with at least one instructor. Last year more than 200 concealed carry certificates issued through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were deemed invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification.
