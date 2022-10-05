ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

recordpatriot.com

Barton joins Anderson Hospital Foundation board

The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed a new board member, Joann Barton. Barton holds a masters of business administration with a specialization in finance from University of Illinois-Urbana, a bachelor of science in biology, along with minors in chemistry/psychology from Quincy University in Quincy. She is a certified employee benefits specialist, IFEBP and The Wharton School of Business, Trust Certification, National Trust School and the American Bankers Association.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled

A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Brothers' quarrel includes handgun in Edwardsville

Edwardsville Police have released activity reports for September:. • On Sept. 30 at 11:13 p.m., Forrest L. Needs, 41, of Edwardsville, was charged with multiple offenses: driving while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and disorderly conduct, in the 1200 block of Lindenwood Avenue. "Officers...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

"A Roaring Good Time" at Edwardsville High School's Homecoming Parade

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Edwardsville High School Homecoming Parade took over Main Street Wednesday night. Floats representing several athletic teams and activity groups throughout EHS and District 7 traveled from the Eden Church parking lot to Lincoln Middle School. Float riders threw enough candy to get a jump start on Halloween along the route.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Bierbaum celebrates 70th birthday

ALTON – Rosalie Bierbaum will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Friends and family will gather at the Foster Township Hall, 2919 Main St., in Alton to celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Cake, ice cream, coffee and tea will be served.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash

A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
HAMEL, IL
recordpatriot.com

Mini soccer field nears completion in Alton

ALTON – A Mini-Pitch soccer field is within two weeks of completion in Alton. This week steelwork was installed for the Mini-Pitch soccer field in the southeast corner of Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Ave., in Alton. The project is funded by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Damian Jones, Executive...
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash

Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant

Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
TROY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Edwardsville begins to change out residential water meters

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some Edwardsville residents will soon receive new water meters installed as part of the city’s advanced water meter system. Residents can expect a letter to arrive in the mail with instructions to set up an appointment to switch...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Jersey sheriff issues CCL license warning

JERSEYVILLE – Some holders of Illinois Concealed Carry Licenses are being asked to return them or retake training because of problems with at least one instructor. Last year more than 200 concealed carry certificates issued through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were deemed invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL

