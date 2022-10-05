Read full article on original website
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — American businessman Bill Foley attended Bournemouth's Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday amid reports that he is close to completing a takeover of the club. The Las Vegas-based billionaire, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, is set to pay around 120 million...
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek became the first WTA Tour player since 2017 to achieve 60 wins in a calendar year when she reached yet another final on Saturday in the Czech Republic. It wasn't easy at the Agel Open. Swiatek was second best to...
