California, MD

Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
WALDORF, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
California, MD
California, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Threat Targeting Leonardtown High School Deemed Not Credible, St.Mary's County Sheriff Says

A threat made targeting a Maryland high school was ultimately determined to be unfounded, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 that the sheriff’s office was called in to investigate a threat regarding Leonardtown High School that was reportedly made late in the previous school day.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
LOTHIAN, MD
St. Mary
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Counterfeit Currency Suspect At 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a counterfeit currency investigation. On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:14 am, the suspect attempted to purchase gas, cigarettes and other merchandise at the 7-Eleven store in Charlotte Hall with a suspected counterfeit $100 bill.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police

Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Bay Net

Man Arrested In Fatal Mall Shooting In P.G. County

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside of a mall in the city of Hyattsville was taken into custody this morning. Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville. On August 18, 2022, officers with the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WGMD Radio

Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run

A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
BERLIN, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Dispatch

Motorist Found At Nearby Home After Hit-And-Run; Victim Hospitalized, Charges Pending

BERLIN — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. The victim is identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin. She was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash.
BERLIN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

