Midland County, MI

recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: An afternoon at Four Green Fields Farm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BIG RAPIDS—It was a perfect day on Saturday at the Four Green Fields Farm as people, young and old, tried their hand at the corn maze, picking pumpkins, or riding on a horse drawn carriage across the property.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Linda Kennan retired after 33 years as a silicone chemist

Linda Kennan lives in Midland with her husband, John. They’ve been married for 34 years. They have two sons, David and James. Linda’s a graduate of Naperville North High School in Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Illinois and master’s from Central Michigan University. John’s from Long Island in New York. He’s a retired chemist from Dow Corning.
MIDLAND, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Midland County, MI
Society
County
Midland County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Midland High triumphs at homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hundreds of students and alumni gather for the Midland High School Homecoming game against Bay City Western on Oct. 7, 2022 at the Midland Community Stadium.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color

LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Breathe Beauty Studio opens in Ashman Plaza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Breathe Beauty Studio, located at 715 Ashman St., became the newest addition to Ashman Plaza when it opened Tuesday morning. Breathe is there to fill any makeup, hair, nail or other beauty needs people may have. Owner Erin Schumacher...
MIDLAND, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

There’s Something Creepy in Every Room of This $75k Bay City Home

As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Evart musician Chris Martin on trying to put his town the map

EVART — Evart native, musician, Rock4Vets co-founder, and advocate for local bands Chris Martin has some big plans for the Osceola rock scene. Martin played in the Evart rock band "Damned by Dawn" for over 20 years. The band won a battle of the bands at Soaring Eagle Casino against over 80 other bands from across Michigan, which for Martin, was a big deal, being from a small town like Evart.
EVART, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shipshewana on the Road – Frankenmuth

Come out and see the show that has everything under the sun for sale! You will find the most unique trinkets and treasures. There will be thousands of items that you may never find anywhere else! This is a must see event that you don’t want to miss.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Club 93.7

Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township

By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

