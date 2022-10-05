ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

USPS offers mail options for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Samantha Gholar, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The United States Postal Service (USPS) released an update to mail procedures and changes that could affect residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian .

USPS is offering two options for mail service for those who have been displaced or are no longer able to occupy their homes due to Hurricane Ian damage in areas across the state.

What are the two USPS options?

Residents can choose from one of these options to obtain and collect USPS mail and packages:

Hold Mail option : Residents may choose to have their mail held at a local mail office near their current residence. This service is designed for customers who plan on occupying their homes within 30 days. USPS will collect and hold mail and packages for customers safely at their local Post Office for up to 30 days. Residents may choose to pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with a photo ID or request mail be delivered to their residence on a preselected date within 30 days of choosing the hold mail service option. For more information, visit holdmail.usps.com/holdmail .

Change of Address option: Customers who are unable to occupy their home within the next 30 days are advised to submit a Change of Address (COA) request with the Postal Service. Residents should choose the “Temporary” change of address option when filling out the request card in the local post office or on the online form. A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. Affected residents who do not plan to return to their current address, should submit a permanent COA request. Change of Address requests can be filed online at moversguide.usps.com

"We know how important mail service is during times like this, and we want to make sure displaced postal customers know how they can get their mail and packages," said David Walton, USPS communications representative.

Samantha Gholar covers social justice news for the Herald-Tribune and USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at sgholar@gannett.com or on Twitter: @samanthagholar

