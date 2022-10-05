2023 Drive, Chip & Putt: 80 national finalists announced Wednesday

The field is set.

Augusta National Golf Club announced the 80 national finalists Wednesday for the 2023 Drive, Chip & Putt

Drive, Chip & Putt is the result of a partnership between the USGA, PGA of America and the Masters Tournament. Local qualifying began in May in 342 locations across the country. The top scorers advanced to sub-regional qualifiers in July and August and the top two in each gender/age division advanced to the region level in September and October.

The regional qualifiers were held at 10 venues, including Quail Hollow Club, Oak Hill Country Club, TPC Boston, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Medinah Country Club.

The field includes nine returning finalists, including: Jace Benson (2022/Morgan, Utah), Martha Kuwahara (2022/Northbrook, Ill.), Natalie Martin (2022/Park Rapids, Minn.), Aadi Parmar (2019/Selma, Texas), Luke Parsons (2018/Salley, S.C.), Alexandra Phung (2019, 2021/Forest Hills, N.Y.), Paige Radebach (2019/Webberville, Mich.), Leo Saito (2022/Hilo, Hawaii) and Keita Yobiko (2022/West Covina, Calif.).

One winner will be named from each division. There are four divisions for each gender and each are broken down by age group (age 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15). The scoring is based on a 30-point system and will award 10 points for the player with the best drive, closest cumulative chips and closest cumilative putts.