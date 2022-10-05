ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 62

Marvin Jones
3d ago

Hate to say it but the word racist means nothing anymore.... For along time it meant something powerful now NOTHING

Reply(11)
24
vegas3271
2d ago

Anyone that thinks the USA is a racist country, has never traveled.Go to Africa or China and you'll see real racism.

Reply(2)
10
Guy Sloan
3d ago

everybody's crying racism these days just because someone doesn't get their own way doesn't make it racist

Reply(1)
24
Related
BBC

Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist

Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Thousands of child refugees ‘subjected to police photographs’ after arriving in UK

Thousands of children have been subjected to police photography after arriving unaccompanied in the UK, according to new figures. Operation Innerste began in 2018 in a bid to protect lone children coming to Britain from human trafficking, but campaigners say the Children Act already provides such protections.From 2018 until 30 June 2022, 2,177 children aged between two and 18 years-old were “safeguarded” by the operation, according to freedom of information data obtained byThe Guardian. Ahmed Aydeed from Duncan Lewis solicitors, told the newspaper: “Our clients have had their biometric data taken, without consenting and without an appropriate adult present. It’s...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Staff concerns over safety of immigration holding facility in Kent

Channel migrants are being held for up to a week in a new processing centre which is “struggling” to cope with the influx of people, a union which represents Border Force officers warned.The POA union said the facilities at the site in Kent are inadequate, highlighting rising “tensions” which have already seen the police called and the facility run out of food and waterOpened by the Home Office in January 2022, the Manston immigration short-term holding facility is located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet.The union says the large number of people arriving during September...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stagecoach#Asylum Seeker#Seeking Asylum#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Linus Travel#Bristol
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Virginia NAACP leader is shot dead in car shuttle ambush on his 40th birthday trip to Turks and Caicos where ‘Jamaican gangs’ are blamed for rising crime

A prominent NAACP leader and activist from Virginia was shot and killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos over the weekend. According to police, Kent Carter of Arlington, Virginia was one of two people shot when a shuttle vehicle headed back from the beach was ambushed by a group of men in a seemingly random act near Long Bay.
VIRGINIA STATE
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy