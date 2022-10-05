Galesburg's Streaks golf team makes sectional, Runbom headed for state again

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School senior Jason Runbom is making a return trip to the IHSA Class 2A state golf tournament.

Runbom, who finished seventh at state last season, qualified as an individual by shooting 77 at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville on Monday.

The Silver Streaks had advanced to sectional as a team by virtue of their third place finish at the Geneseo Regional at Valley View Golf Course last week.

Runbom won the individual regional championship with a 70, topping his nearest competitor by five strokes.

Geneseo shot a team total 321 for the regional title and Galesburg shot 326.

"Actually, it was our first time making sectional since coach (Jim) Noonan was here," Runbom said of the fourth-year coach.

"It was definitely a good day for Streaks golf."

Other regional scores for Galesburg were John Crowl 80, Carson Hopping 86, Hayden Musser 90, Benjamin Smith-Raley 96 and Luke Foster 101.

Champaign Central's Wade Schacht was sectional medalist with a 67.

"I was dealing with allergies and sinus stuff all day," said Runbom of his sectional round.

"Regional was way better. I played solid all day, I kept my composure and my performance was good. I had the team to back me up, also."

With this weekend's state tourney at the D.A. Weibring course in Normal, Runbom said he'll be playing one of his favorite courses.

"I've loved that course basically since I set foot on it for some summer events.

"I like how it suits how I approach the greens and the greens are very nice there. They're really true and firm."

As a state tourney veteran, Runbom talked about his last tourney as a 4-year varsity golfer for GHS.

"There will definitely be some nerves, but at the same time I will think of it as another summer event."It's a mindset.

Three girls golfers make sectional

Three members of the GHS girls golf team advances from regional to sectional competition last week at the Peoria Richwoods regional.

Gracey Miyler shot 87, Cora Johnson shot 93 and Ashley Yoder shot 94 to advance to the O'Fallon sectional.

Galesburg's team score of 373 behind team champion Quincy's 334 was good for fourth place.

At sectional, Johnson shot 90, Yoder 109 and Miyler 118.

Streaks football hosting Moline

Galesburg will have a touch test shaking a 4-game losing streak when it hosts Moline in a Western Big Six Conference football game on Friday.

The Streaks are 1-5, 0-4 while Moline, coming off its first 10-win season in over a century, is 5-1, 4-0 and tied with Sterling for first place in the WB6 standings. Those two teams will meet next week.Moline's lone loss was to Lisle Benet 24-21 on the second week of the season.

Despite a strong defensive effort at the start, Galesburg fell at Rock Island last week 34-14.

The Streaks will play at United Township next week before finishing at home with Alleman on Oct. 21.