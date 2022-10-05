ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg's Streaks golf team makes sectional, Runbom headed for state again

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fuYs_0iN2G1YN00

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School senior Jason Runbom is making a return trip to the IHSA Class 2A state golf tournament.

Runbom, who finished seventh at state last season, qualified as an individual by shooting 77 at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville on Monday.

The Silver Streaks had advanced to sectional as a team by virtue of their third place finish at the Geneseo Regional at Valley View Golf Course last week.

Runbom won the individual regional championship with a 70, topping his nearest competitor by five strokes.

Geneseo shot a team total 321 for the regional title and Galesburg shot 326.

"Actually, it was our first time making sectional since coach (Jim) Noonan was here," Runbom said of the fourth-year coach.

"It was definitely a good day for Streaks golf."

Other regional scores for Galesburg were John Crowl 80, Carson Hopping 86, Hayden Musser 90, Benjamin Smith-Raley 96 and Luke Foster 101.

Champaign Central's Wade Schacht was sectional medalist with a 67.

"I was dealing with allergies and sinus stuff all day," said Runbom of his sectional round.

"Regional was way better. I played solid all day, I kept my composure and my performance was good. I had the team to back me up, also."

With this weekend's state tourney at the D.A. Weibring course in Normal, Runbom said he'll be playing one of his favorite courses.

"I've loved that course basically since I set foot on it for some summer events.

"I like how it suits how I approach the greens and the greens are very nice there. They're really true and firm."

As a state tourney veteran, Runbom talked about his last tourney as a 4-year varsity golfer for GHS.

"There will definitely be some nerves, but at the same time I will think of it as another summer event."It's a mindset.

Three girls golfers make sectional

Three members of the GHS girls golf team advances from regional to sectional competition last week at the Peoria Richwoods regional.

Gracey Miyler shot 87, Cora Johnson shot 93 and Ashley Yoder shot 94 to advance to the O'Fallon sectional.

Galesburg's team score of 373 behind team champion Quincy's 334 was good for fourth place.

At sectional, Johnson shot 90, Yoder 109 and Miyler 118.

Streaks football hosting Moline

Galesburg will have a touch test shaking a 4-game losing streak when it hosts Moline in a Western Big Six Conference football game on Friday.

The Streaks are 1-5, 0-4 while Moline, coming off its first 10-win season in over a century, is 5-1, 4-0 and tied with Sterling for first place in the WB6 standings. Those two teams will meet next week.Moline's lone loss was to Lisle Benet 24-21 on the second week of the season.

Despite a strong defensive effort at the start, Galesburg fell at Rock Island last week 34-14.

The Streaks will play at United Township next week before finishing at home with Alleman on Oct. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: Big Schools Highlights

(25 News Now) - Pekin football just keeps on rolling. On Friday night, the state-ranked Dragons beat Canton 63-18 to move to 7-0 on the season. Dragons senior running back Kanye Tyler had 7 first-half touchdowns for Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap 24-7 to grab ahold of second place in the conference. Metamora was also a winner in week 7 with a 42-7 victory over Limestone.
PEKIN, IL
973rivercountry.com

Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.

Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
MOLINE, IL
theoldmotor.com

Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
City
Sterling, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Bartonville, IL
City
Moline, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Remembering Bill Clark of Alexis, a super fan of stage and screen

GALESBURG — Sept. 22, 2022 marked a special day noted on the marquee of the Orpheum theater at 57 Kellogg street in downtown Galesburg is a reminder of the 100th birthday of William Oliver “Bill” Clark was a lifelong fan of the Orpheum. In 1932 the Orpheum...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen

Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
MOLINE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World

As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
MORTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Yoder
Person
Jim Sterling
starvedrock.media

Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant

A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
LOSTANT, IL
ourquadcities.com

Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen

After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo's Gradert rises to top of U.S. Navy's Oceanography Operations

GULFPORT, Miss. − Petty Officer 1st Class Jakob Gradert, a native of Geneseo, is part of Naval Oceanography and serves at Naval Oceanography Operations Command. Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure, and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space). They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.
GENESEO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Galesburg High School#Coyote Creek Golf Course#The Silver Streaks#Champaign Central#D A Weibring
ourquadcities.com

Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport

Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building. Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth. "We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied

The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ourquadcities.com

A new Davenport movie theater is in works

A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening

Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery

Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
LOMAX, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Woman identified in car crash near Walcott

UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
WALCOTT, IA
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy