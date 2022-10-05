ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Pups in the Pool: Dog Days of October arrive at Trousdell Aquatics Center

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX82R_0iN2G0fe00

As the summer swimming season wraps to a close, the Trousdell Aquatics Center is opening its doors to your canine companions. The 16th annual Puppies in the Pool event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the activity pool only.

Pets:Adoptable pet: Meet Trina

Dogs will be divided into two groups and allotted certain swim times. Times are the same both days.

  • Dogs under 40 pounds: 1-2 p.m.
  • Dogs over 40 pounds: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m., 4-5 p.m. (Saturday only)

Entry fees are $4.50 per person and $4.50 per dog. Space is limited; pre-registration is encouraged. There are two ways to register: in person or online. In-person registration is available at the Trousdell Aquatics Center, 298 John Knox Road, when the pool is open (Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday from 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Online registration is available via Talgov.com/Parks.

All dogs 6 months or older are welcome to attend and show off their best doggie paddles. All dog owners must bring current health information for each animal, as dogs without these materials will not be permitted in the pool. Vaccinations must be current for rabies, Bordetella and one of the following: DAPP, DA2PP or DHPP. Dogs must also have had a negative fecal test within the past year and be spayed or neutered.

This is the dog's time to swim, thus no humans will be allowed into the activity pool with their canine friend(s) due to regulations set by the Leon County Public Health Department. Dogs must be on leash when not in the activity pool and always be supervised.

If you'd like to get your dog cleaned up before the car ride home, stop by the dog wash station on your way out! For your convenience, Pets Ad Litem (PAL) will have this set up just outside the pool and will be accepting donations. PAL is an alliance of advocates and professionals providing a legal voice for animals.

For more information about Puppies in the Pool, contact the Trousdell Aquatics Center at 850-891-4901. You can stay up-to-date on the wide variety of events and activities offered by the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department by following the department on Facebook and Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtxl.com

Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Kittens rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption at Humane Society

Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee electrophysiologist talks about the diagnosis and the condition. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Pets & Animals
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
ecbpublishing.com

Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival

Mark your calendars, Monticello! The Jefferson Arts Gallery will be hosting their Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Festivities will be held in the field in front of the gallery, located at 575 W. Washington St. in Monticello. This event will be an excellent opportunity to enjoy some wonderful food vendors while admiring the work of many local artists and crafters. Many items will be available for purchase by art vendors.
MONTICELLO, FL
wtxl.com

Weekend festivals and outdoor activities stay dry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — While mornings feel fall-like with a crisp 50- and 60-degree start, we take a good 30-degree swing to get to afternoon highs. Friday stays dry as a dry cold front approaches our area. Highs Friday top out in the upper 80s. Temperatures then drop to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Shovels turned on new Blountstown Elementary School

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost four years after Hurricane Michael, school officials and students turned shovels Wednesday morning on the new Blountstown Elementary School. The old campus was declared a total loss after the storm and elementary students were spread out over as many as four different locations. Kindergarten and first graders are now learning […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Swimming#Talgov Com
shelterforce.org

CDCs Are Having a Moment. Can the Momentum Last?

Thomasville, Georgia, has a population of about 18,500 and sits about 10 miles from the Florida border. Like many small towns, its inner core—a four-block area known as “The Bottom”—had been disinvested for decades. In the early 20th century, the area served as the heart of the town’s Black community, and many of the businesses and homes in the neighborhood were owned by Black families. But by 2008, most of the businesses had closed, and only six homes were owner-occupied. The rest were either “dilapidated flop houses or exploitative rental properties,” says Alston Watt, director of the Williams Family Foundation of Georgia, a private grant-making nonprofit based in Thomasville.
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Tropical Depression Twelve pops up west of Cabo Verde Islands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The hurricane season's 12th tropical depression has struggled to maintain its strength in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday. Tropical Depression Twelve is located over 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Its highest winds are at 35 mph,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL

Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy